Donald Trump, 78, Shows Major Signs of 'Cognitive Decline' Through Severe 'Lack of Focus' During Speeches, Experts Claim

Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, a professor of Communication and Journalism at Texas A&M University, claimed the 78-year-old president's communication patterns are concerning.

"His lack of focus makes it seem as though he's experiencing cognitive decline, that his brain is not well-disciplined, and he's unable to maintain a thought and carry it through to a logical conclusion," she said.

Dr. Mercieca, who wrote Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, pointed out how "Trump sees himself as someone who is unscripted and not teleprompted. He likes to brand himself as a 'truthteller' who can and will say anything that comes to mind."

"Unfortunately, that makes his speeches difficult to follow as he digresses from thought to thought, seemingly connecting ideas at random," she continued.