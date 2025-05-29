Donald Trump, 78, Shows Major Signs of 'Cognitive Decline' Through Severe 'Lack of Focus' During Speeches, Experts Claim
Donald Trump's rambling speeches and incoherent press briefings are seen as serious signs of his "cognitive decline," according to one of America's top speech experts.
The warning comes as Trump and his aides continue to seek a congressional probe into Joe Biden's mental state during his one-term presidency.
One Expert Speaks Out
Dr. Jennifer R. Mercieca, a professor of Communication and Journalism at Texas A&M University, claimed the 78-year-old president's communication patterns are concerning.
"His lack of focus makes it seem as though he's experiencing cognitive decline, that his brain is not well-disciplined, and he's unable to maintain a thought and carry it through to a logical conclusion," she said.
Dr. Mercieca, who wrote Demagogue for President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump, pointed out how "Trump sees himself as someone who is unscripted and not teleprompted. He likes to brand himself as a 'truthteller' who can and will say anything that comes to mind."
"Unfortunately, that makes his speeches difficult to follow as he digresses from thought to thought, seemingly connecting ideas at random," she continued.
Signs of Cognitive Decline
In several recent public appearances, Trump suddenly changed the subject and repeated topics and claims he made in earlier his speeches.
He has constantly brought up Biden's alleged cognitive decline while in the Oval Office and blames his predecessor for the issues he's come across since returning to the White House. He has also constantly brought up the price of eggs, America having open borders to immigrants and DEI.
Trump's Recent Speech
In a speech on Saturday, May 24, at the prestigious West Point military academy, Trump took credit for the rise in recruitments and thanked families for attending, but quickly diverted to a nearly hour-long speech where he strayed from the topic at hand to say the forces should not "host drag shows."
He also brought up how there would be no teaching of critical race theory, insisted that men would no longer be allowed to play in women's sports and claimed he was investigated more than "the great, late Alphonse Capone."
"Alphonse Capone was a monster, he was a very hardened criminal," Trump told the crowd. "I went through more investigations than Alphonse Capone, and now I'm talking to you as president, can you believe this?"
Trump's Annual Physical
According to the president's annual physical, carried out by his White House physician Sean Barbabella, Trump was found to be in "excellent health."
"President Trump's days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events," Barbabella claimed in his report. "President Trump exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State."
The physician also gave Trump a perfect score for his mental health, claiming: "Cognitive function, assessed using the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), was normal with a score of 30 out of 30."
However, Trump, the oldest person to ever be sworn in as president of the United States, has a family history of cognitive health issues. His father, Fred, was reportedly diagnosed with dementia in the early 1990s and died of pneumonia and Alzheimer's disease at age 93 in 1999.