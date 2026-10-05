Pete Davidson Was 'Cooking' Ketamine and 'Eating Pills Every Day' During Height of His Drug Addiction

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Former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson recently dished on the scary truth behind his drug abuse and the path to sobriety. In an interview with Variety, Davidson, 32, described the extent of his substance use, which including cooking ketamine and consuming a cocktail of drugs daily.

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Pete Davidson Took a Cocktail of Drugs at the Height of His Addiction

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson has had a rough journey to sobriety.

"It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day,” he confessed. The comedian hit rock bottom in 2023, a year after leaving SNL and following the release of his autobiographical series, Bupkis. Davidson explained that the experience of "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" was traumatic, and he used drugs to cope.

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Davidson Decided to Get Sober for His Mother

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson has been sober for about three years.

His mother was the one who finally convinced him to get help, Davidson said. “She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me,” he explained. “I reached a point where I couldn’t do that to her anymore.” Davidson then entered rehab, withdrew from the second season of Bupkis, and committed to recovery, aiming to be taken seriously in his career and life.

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Davidson Canceled His Show 'Bupkis' Because of Emotional Burnout

Source: MEGA Davidson canceled 'Bupkis' after one season to focus on his sobriety.

Reflecting on his addiction, Davidson acknowledged his contribution to the public narrative about his personal life, stating he was "part of the problem of what I hated the most" by continuing to share his struggles publicly. He described his time in rehab as a low point coinciding with his 30th birthday, adding that true recovery requires a personal decision to change.

Fatherhood Has Helped Motivate Him to Stay Sober

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said fatherhood has helped motivate him to stay sober.