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Pete Davidson Was 'Cooking' Ketamine and 'Eating Pills Every Day' During Height of His Drug Addiction

image of comedian Pete Davidson
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson is now sober after years of drub abuse and rehab stays.

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Oct. 5 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

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Former Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson recently dished on the scary truth behind his drug abuse and the path to sobriety.

In an interview with Variety, Davidson, 32, described the extent of his substance use, which including cooking ketamine and consuming a cocktail of drugs daily.

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Pete Davidson Took a Cocktail of Drugs at the Height of His Addiction

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image of comedian Pete Davidson and friend MGK.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson has had a rough journey to sobriety.

"It was K. I was getting liquid and cooking it. And I would do acid and shrooms and whippets and smoke weed all day and eat pills every day,” he confessed.

The comedian hit rock bottom in 2023, a year after leaving SNL and following the release of his autobiographical series, Bupkis. Davidson explained that the experience of "playing yourself and constantly living in your own c---" was traumatic, and he used drugs to cope.

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Davidson Decided to Get Sober for His Mother

image of former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Pete Davidson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson has been sober for about three years.

His mother was the one who finally convinced him to get help, Davidson said.

“She told me her biggest fear was waking up one day to see on the news that something bad had happened to me,” he explained. “I reached a point where I couldn’t do that to her anymore.”

Davidson then entered rehab, withdrew from the second season of Bupkis, and committed to recovery, aiming to be taken seriously in his career and life.

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Davidson Canceled His Show 'Bupkis' Because of Emotional Burnout

image of Pete Davidsonand fellow actor Joe Pesci on the set of the show "Bupkis"
Source: MEGA

Davidson canceled 'Bupkis' after one season to focus on his sobriety.

Reflecting on his addiction, Davidson acknowledged his contribution to the public narrative about his personal life, stating he was "part of the problem of what I hated the most" by continuing to share his struggles publicly.

He described his time in rehab as a low point coinciding with his 30th birthday, adding that true recovery requires a personal decision to change.

Fatherhood Has Helped Motivate Him to Stay Sober

image of comedian Pete Davidson on the set of his movie "The Home"
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson said fatherhood has helped motivate him to stay sober.

Davidson is now sober and said he consumes alcohol very minimally, with about four beers per year, and has abstained from hard drugs for two to three years and marijuana for over a year. He noted that quitting marijuana was surprisingly the most difficult part of his recovery.

The comic also shared that becoming a father in December 2025 has provided additional motivation to maintain his sobriety and continue on a healthier path. The star co-parents daughter Scottie with Elsie Hewitt, 30, whom he split from this spring.

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