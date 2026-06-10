Pete Davidson Spotted Pushing Daughter Scottie's Stroller After Ex Elsie Hewitt Claimed She Was Raising Their Child on Her Own
June 10 2026, Published 8:04 a.m. ET
Pete Davidson stepped out with five-month-old daughter Scottie on Monday, June 8, in NYC, amid ex Elsie Hewitt’s claims that she was raising the girl on her own.
The Saturday Night Live star pushed the baby in a stroller, judging by the photo obtained by DeuxMoi.
Elsie Hewitt Claimed She’s Parenting Alone
Hewitt has posted TikTok videos of herself taking care of Scottie alone.
She told her viewers about changing a diaper in the middle of the night, making purées and sampling new foods like eggs and avocados.
The couple went their separate ways last month.
Elsie Hewitt Detailed Single Parenting Struggles
At the time, Hewitt shared on her Instagram Stories that she was looking for help in an assistant or nanny, and told her fans, “I have a baby to take care of. I have to work and make money.”
She continued, “I’m doing it on my own, which is hard.”
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Pete Davidson Still Stepping Up
According to Page Six, Davidson has been footing the bill for everything Hewitt and their daughter need.
A source told the outlet, “They may have split but all he wants is for Elsie to be happy and in a good place.”
Davidson’s “main priority” is to care for Hewitt and Scottie.
“It’s utterly confusing to everyone who knows them why she would possibly post anything about him not supporting her,” the source said. “Obviously, they have had personal disagreements and there has been a breakdown in the relationship, but he is fully committed to being a good dad.”
Pete Davidson Recently Called Ex Kim Kardashian ‘Superhuman’
Meanwhile, Davidson recently raved about ex Kim Kardashian, whom he dated from 2021-2022.
"She's superhuman," Pete shared with Nikki Glaser on The Pete Davidson Show episode that aired on Friday, May 29. "I learned from her that no matter what's going on, like whatever in the news, you're still you, and you can just still go do s---."
He praised her acting career.
"Isn't it crazy Kim's good at acting?" Pete asked. "I remember one day she was just like, 'I think I'm gonna be an actress.' And I was like, ‘F--- yeah.' And then she's just good at it, and I was like, 'G--, get the f--- out of here.' She's so good at acting."
He continued, “She's f------ funny."