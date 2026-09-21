Pete Davidson Didn't Realize He Got a Concussion '3 Weeks Ago' as He Details Going to Physical Therapy
Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Pete Davidson revealed he's been dealing with a mystery health issue for a while without realizing what was actually wrong with him.
"I got a concussion three weeks ago and I'm not allowed to look at light bulbs so I have to wear sunglasses," Davidson said.
Davidson made the comment during a stand-up set aboard the Staten Island Ferry, performing alongside his former Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost.
He Initially Blamed the Symptoms on Aging
Davidson admitted he didn't think much of the symptoms when they first started.
"You also didn't know you had one right, you just felt sick," Jost said.
"No, I just thought I'm like, 'Oh, I'm getting old. I'm nauseous all the time and vomiting and lights really hurt,'" Davidson said. "I was like, oh, I guess I'm just f------ old, and they're like, 'No, you have brain damage.' I was like, 'Oh, oh sweet.'"
His Physical Therapy Includes Memory Tests
Davidson said he's now undergoing physical therapy to help with recovery.
"I have to do like PT for it, and PT is a 65-year-old doctor going, 'Boat, napkin, blanket, rugby, mirror,'" Davidson said, describing a cognitive exercise meant to test his memory.
He said the results haven't been encouraging so far. "And he goes, what did I say? And you go like ugh... He goes, yeah, you're not, you're not all there yet," Davidson said.
Jost Made an Unexpected Comparison to Donald Trump
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Jost used the memory test to make a joke about President Donald Trump's own cognitive test claims.
"It really does make Trump look impressive because he knows camel," he said. "That's like high level."
"Yeah," Davidson agreed amid laughter from the crowd.
He's Been Open About Wearing Sunglasses
Davidson said he's had to tell people why he's sporting the accessory at this time.
"What I've had to do every day is explain to people why I'm wearing sunglasses, which is embarrassing," he said.
"But they know, like, it's cool," said Jost. "It's for a concussion."
He also made clear the sunglasses aren't a style choice. "I am like two seconds away from vomiting, and that's why I have to wear sunglasses. I don't want any of you to think I think I look cool, okay," he said.
Jost Has Dealt With a Similar Injury
Davidson wasn't the only one nursing a head injury that night. Jost opened the show alongside him revealing that he, too, had recently suffered a concussion while bobsledding at the Olympics. He said that he initially mistook the head injury for a severe virus for the first four days.
The comedy night marked a rare public use of the decommissioned Staten Island Ferry. The pair famously purchased the boat together for $280,000 back in 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.