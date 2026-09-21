HEALTH Pete Davidson Didn't Realize He Got a Concussion '3 Weeks Ago' as He Details Going to Physical Therapy Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he has to wear sunglasses after suffering a concussion. Joshua Sila Sept. 21 2026, Published 8:09 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Pete Davidson revealed he's been dealing with a mystery health issue for a while without realizing what was actually wrong with him. "I got a concussion three weeks ago and I'm not allowed to look at light bulbs so I have to wear sunglasses," Davidson said. Davidson made the comment during a stand-up set aboard the Staten Island Ferry, performing alongside his former Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost.

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@entertainment_weekly Pete Davidson didn't know he had a concussion; he thought he was just getting old. 🤕 The comedian joked about being embarrassed to wear sunglasses now and the simple test he had to take to diagnosis it during a comedy show on the Staten Island Ferry he co-owns with his former 'Saturday Night Live' costar Colin Jost, who co-hosted the Snapple-sponsored event. #PeteDavidson #ColinJost #SNL ♬ original sound - Entertainment Weekly - Entertainment Weekly Source: @ENTERTAINMENTWEEKLY/TIKTOK

He Initially Blamed the Symptoms on Aging

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson revealed he was dealing with the symptoms of a concussion he suffered weeks ago.

Davidson admitted he didn't think much of the symptoms when they first started. "You also didn't know you had one right, you just felt sick," Jost said. "No, I just thought I'm like, 'Oh, I'm getting old. I'm nauseous all the time and vomiting and lights really hurt,'" Davidson said. "I was like, oh, I guess I'm just f------ old, and they're like, 'No, you have brain damage.' I was like, 'Oh, oh sweet.'"

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His Physical Therapy Includes Memory Tests

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said he was getting physical therapy as a result of the concussion.

Davidson said he's now undergoing physical therapy to help with recovery. "I have to do like PT for it, and PT is a 65-year-old doctor going, 'Boat, napkin, blanket, rugby, mirror,'" Davidson said, describing a cognitive exercise meant to test his memory. He said the results haven't been encouraging so far. "And he goes, what did I say? And you go like ugh... He goes, yeah, you're not, you're not all there yet," Davidson said.

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Jost Made an Unexpected Comparison to Donald Trump

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Source: MEGA Pete Davidson revealed that part of PT involves a memory test.

Jost used the memory test to make a joke about President Donald Trump's own cognitive test claims. "It really does make Trump look impressive because he knows camel," he said. "That's like high level." "Yeah," Davidson agreed amid laughter from the crowd.

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He's Been Open About Wearing Sunglasses

Source: MEGA Pete revealed he's had to explain to people why he has to wear sunglasses.

Davidson said he's had to tell people why he's sporting the accessory at this time. "What I've had to do every day is explain to people why I'm wearing sunglasses, which is embarrassing," he said. "But they know, like, it's cool," said Jost. "It's for a concussion." He also made clear the sunglasses aren't a style choice. "I am like two seconds away from vomiting, and that's why I have to wear sunglasses. I don't want any of you to think I think I look cool, okay," he said.

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Jost Has Dealt With a Similar Injury

Source: MEGA Colin Jost also revealed he suffered a concussion.