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Pete Davidson Says He 'Thinks' About Joining OnlyFans 'Once a Week' Despite Dissing 'Lame' Influencers Who Make Millions

Image of Pete Davidson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson slammed online influencers for making millions on pointless videos, joking he considers launching an OnlyF--- account.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET

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Pete Davidson questioned why some social media influencers can make millions from content he considers pointless, joking he could make more money himself on OnlyF---.

"I do think about it once a week," Davidson said of possibly launching an OnlyF--- account during a recent "Ask a Local" interview with Variety.

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Source: @variety/youtube
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Davidson Questioned How Influencers Make Millions

Image of Pete Davidson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson blasted 'Get Ready With Me' creators for making $40 million annually from their mundane routines.

The comedian first took aim at the massive profits generated by internet influencers who broadcast their daily routines.

"People do really crazy s--- on the internet," Davidson observed. "It's bad, and it makes me sad, you know, and girls are just talking to themselves on there, and they're like, 'Okay, come get ready with me,' and I'm like, 'Who the f--- are you? What do you do?' Nothing. What the f--- is this?"

The King of Staten Island alum claimed some of those creators make "40 million a year," then declaring, "The world's broken."

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He Called TikTok Videos 'Insane and Lame'

Image of Pete Davidson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson also targeted TikTok dancers, admitting that watching people perform online routines makes him feel old.

Davidson continued his criticism by turning his attention to TikTok dancers.

"There's girls my age that go on TikTok and they'll like mutter like a thing and then do this like dance," remarked the 32-year-old. "And I'm like, 'What the f--- are you doing? This is insane. Does no one else see how f------ insane and lame this is?'"

The Saturday Night Live alum also acknowledged that watching the popularity of that kind of content made him feel "really old."

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Davidson Floated an OnlyF--- Plan

Image of Pete Davidson.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson joked about abandoning entertainment to retire on OnlyF---, calling it a backup plan if comedy fails.

His frustration with the influencer economy eventually turned into a joke about his own career.

"Should I just start an OnlyF--- and show soft c---? Like really tight underwear and soft c--- and retire, or just keep trying?" the comedian quipped. "I don't know if it all goes to fail; I could just soft c--- it."

He Was Also Asked About Ariana Grande

Split image of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson spoke warmly about his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande, praising her talent while defending her from online body-shaming.

The interview covered other parts of Davidson's life and career, including his former relationship with Ariana Grande.

Davidson spoke warmly about his ex-fiancée, saying, "I think Ariana's f------ cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl." He added that they are not in regular contact but are "cool."

He also defended the singer against comments about her appearance, saying, "I don't like it at all. It's not cool."

The Bupkis creator and lead described Grande's ability to handle the attention: "She's a really strong person, I've witnessed it, and I don't understand it. She knows how to handle this stuff, though. She's been around. So she'll be OK, but I think it's f----- up."

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