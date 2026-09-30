Pete Davidson Defends 'Immensely Talented' Ex Ariana Grande From Critics Who Pick Apart Her Appearance: 'It's Not Cool'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson had nothing but nice things to say about his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.
In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, September 30, Davidson began by saying "there should be a group of us" when joking about guys like himself who have been mentioned in their ex's breakup songs.
"It’s something that comes up once in a while," he continued. "But I think Ariana’s f----- cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl. We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool."
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Dated for 4 Months
Grande and Davidson's whirlwind romance began after the pair met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Grande had appeared as a guest for a March 2016 episode, but the comedian was dating someone at the time.
They reconnected in 2018 and were together for four months before calling off their engagement, with the pop star later name-dropping the comedian in her breakup anthem "Thank U, Next."
'She’s a Really Strong Person'
The Bupkis star went on to defend Grande amid her public break from the spotlight.
As someone who has dealt with an immense amount of scrutiny regarding his own appearance, Davidson hates to see the comments being made about Grande.
"I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it," he spilled. "She knows how to handle this stuff, though. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s f----- up."
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Ariana Grande Announced Her Break in August
In August, Grande announced that she planned to take a step back from the spotlight after the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour following rampant online backlash over her thin frame.
However, on August 3, during her concert in Chicago, Ill., she clarified in a four-minute speech, "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or an impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan quietly a long time ago, and it's a decision that came from a thoughtful and empowered place."
"And I want you to know that many, many things can be true at the same time," she added. "I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more than the opposite."
"Multiple things can be true at the same time. Boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes," Grande said.
Pete Davidson Got Candid About His Dating Life
As the interview continued, Davidson, who has dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kim Kardashian and more, shared that he is frustrated by the fixation on his dating life.
"It’s been over a decade. My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it’s confusing to me," he declared. "I'm still only 32, but I have really crazy credits."
"What the f--- do I have to do? And look, I get it — I’ve dated a lot of people. But so has everyone else! Everyone is f------ everyone in this business! Everyone!" he quipped. "And for some reason it’s zeroed in on me."