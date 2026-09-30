or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Pete Davidson
OK LogoNEWS

Pete Davidson Defends 'Immensely Talented' Ex Ariana Grande From Critics Who Pick Apart Her Appearance: 'It's Not Cool'

Image of Pete Davidson spoke highly of ex Ariana Grande.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson spoke highly of ex Ariana Grande.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson had nothing but nice things to say about his ex-fiancée, Ariana Grande.

In an interview with Variety published on Wednesday, September 30, Davidson began by saying "there should be a group of us" when joking about guys like himself who have been mentioned in their ex's breakup songs.

"It’s something that comes up once in a while," he continued. "But I think Ariana’s f----- cool and immensely talented and an awesome girl. We’re not texting or whatever, but we’re cool."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande Dated for 4 Months

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated in 2018.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated in 2018.

Grande and Davidson's whirlwind romance began after the pair met on the set of Saturday Night Live. Grande had appeared as a guest for a March 2016 episode, but the comedian was dating someone at the time.

They reconnected in 2018 and were together for four months before calling off their engagement, with the pop star later name-dropping the comedian in her breakup anthem "Thank U, Next."

Article continues below advertisement

'She’s a Really Strong Person'

Image ofPete Davidson said it's 'not cool' that people have been commenting Ariana Grande's looks.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson said it's 'not cool' that people have been commenting Ariana Grande's looks.

The Bupkis star went on to defend Grande amid her public break from the spotlight.

As someone who has dealt with an immense amount of scrutiny regarding his own appearance, Davidson hates to see the comments being made about Grande.

"I don’t like it at all. It’s not cool. She’s a really strong person — I’ve witnessed it — and I don’t understand it," he spilled. "She knows how to handle this stuff, though. She’s been around. So she’ll be OK, but I think it’s f----- up."

MORE ON:
Pete Davidson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Ariana Grande Announced Her Break in August

Image of Ariana Grande stated 'human beings can need a break sometimes.'
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande stated, 'human beings can need a break sometimes.'

In August, Grande announced that she planned to take a step back from the spotlight after the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour following rampant online backlash over her thin frame.

However, on August 3, during her concert in Chicago, Ill., she clarified in a four-minute speech, "The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or an impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan quietly a long time ago, and it's a decision that came from a thoughtful and empowered place."

"And I want you to know that many, many things can be true at the same time," she added. "I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me, but I just have to say that could not be more than the opposite."

"Multiple things can be true at the same time. Boundaries can need to be set. Human beings can need a break sometimes," Grande said.

Pete Davidson Got Candid About His Dating Life

Image of Pete Davidson does not appreciate that his dating life is 'zeroed' in on.
Source: MEGA

Pete Davidson does not appreciate that his dating life is 'zeroed' in on.

As the interview continued, Davidson, who has dated the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, Kim Kardashian and more, shared that he is frustrated by the fixation on his dating life.

"It’s been over a decade. My work and my relevance is super overlooked, and it’s confusing to me," he declared. "I'm still only 32, but I have really crazy credits."

"What the f--- do I have to do? And look, I get it — I’ve dated a lot of people. But so has everyone else! Everyone is f------ everyone in this business! Everyone!" he quipped. "And for some reason it’s zeroed in on me."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.