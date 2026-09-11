Pete Davidson Admits 'This Year Is Extra Tough' as He Marks 25 Years Since Firefighter Dad's 9/11 Death After Welcoming Daughter Scottie
Sept. 11 2026, Published 5:03 p.m. ET
Pete Davidson admitted this year was "extra tough" for him as he marked 25 years since losing his father, Scott Davidson, on 9/11.
"I thought, 'Oh, he was an old guy. He's 33,'" the comedian, 32, said in an interview with Extra published on Friday, September 11. "But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad."
Pete Davidson Remembered His Late Father Scott
Pete's father, a firefighter with New York City’s Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights, died on September 11, 2001, while responding to the attacks.
The Saturday Night Live alum, who welcomed his daughter Scottie with ex Elsie Hewitt last December, said the anniversary of his father's death was "extra tough but also extra beautiful" this year because he got to spend the day with the toddler.
Pete Davidson Kept His Father's Name 'Alive'
"It'll be very healing and special," he said, pointing out that it was "really cool" that his ex, 30, also wanted to name their daughter Scottie in honor of his late dad.
"When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, 'She looks like a Scottie.' It's nice to keep that name alive," the New York native continued. "I don't know what I believe in, but I like to think that his presence is somehow around."
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'I'm at The Age My Dad Was'
Pete said this year had been "way harder" than previous anniversaries because of his daughter's arrival.
"Now I'm the age that my dad was when he died. So I’m just kind of like, 'Holy s---,'" he recalled. "I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I’m excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her."
Pete Davidson Thanked Taylor Swift Years After Performing Benefit Concert
During the interview, Pete explained that he coped with the loss by attending a therapeutic summer camp near Boston called America’s Camp. The program provided support to children who lost loved ones in the 9/11 attacks, including those who lost family members aboard the hijacked planes.
“I went for six or seven years,” he said. “My sister and I went every summer for a week, and it was awesome. We had counselors from all over the world, like Wales and Australia, who volunteered their time. It was a free camp. People worked there just for the love.”
He explained that Taylor Swift performed at the camp one year and said he made sure to thank her later.
"I ran into Taylor at ‘SNL’ a couple of years ago and thanked her for performing at America’s Camp — and she remembered," he explained.