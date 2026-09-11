Pete Davidson Admits 'This Year Is Extra Tough' as He Marks 25 Years Since Firefighter Dad's 9/11 Death After Welcoming Daughter Scottie

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson admitted this year was "extra tough" for him as he marked 25 years since losing his father, Scott Davidson, on 9/11. "I thought, 'Oh, he was an old guy. He's 33,'" the comedian, 32, said in an interview with Extra published on Friday, September 11. "But now I’m there, and I have a kid, and that would be like my kid not having her dad."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Remembered His Late Father Scott

Source: @elsiehewitt/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter, Scottie, in December 2025.

Pete's father, a firefighter with New York City’s Ladder Company 118 in Brooklyn Heights, died on September 11, 2001, while responding to the attacks. The Saturday Night Live alum, who welcomed his daughter Scottie with ex Elsie Hewitt last December, said the anniversary of his father's death was "extra tough but also extra beautiful" this year because he got to spend the day with the toddler.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Davidson Kept His Father's Name 'Alive'

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson appreciated his ex Elsie Hewitt for agreeing to name their daughter Scottie.

"It'll be very healing and special," he said, pointing out that it was "really cool" that his ex, 30, also wanted to name their daughter Scottie in honor of his late dad. "When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, 'She looks like a Scottie.' It's nice to keep that name alive," the New York native continued. "I don't know what I believe in, but I like to think that his presence is somehow around."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm at The Age My Dad Was'

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson said the anniversary of his dad's death was 'way harder' than previous years.

Pete said this year had been "way harder" than previous anniversaries because of his daughter's arrival. "Now I'm the age that my dad was when he died. So I’m just kind of like, 'Holy s---,'" he recalled. "I have old videos and pictures and stuff, and I’m excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her."

Pete Davidson Thanked Taylor Swift Years After Performing Benefit Concert

Source: MEGA Pete Davidson claimed that he thanked Taylor Swift years later for performing at America's Camp.