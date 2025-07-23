or
Pete Davidson Says It's Been His 'Dream Forever' to Become a Dad After Bombshell Announcement: 'I Couldn't Be More Excited' 

Pete Davidson called becoming a dad his 'dream' after his girlfriend announced they’re expecting.

July 23 2025, Updated 7:06 a.m. ET

Pete Davidson is looking forward to the next chapter of his life.

The comedian, 31, lit up the red carpet at the New York City premiere of his new film The Home on Tuesday, July 22, where he talked about the exciting news that he’s expecting his first child with model girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Pete Davidson is going to be a dad.

“Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked,” he told an outlet, referring to Hewitt.

“I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have,” he added.

In another interview at the event, the Saturday Night Live alum said he's focused on giving his child the kind of upbringing he missed out on.

"I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it,” he explained to E! News.

“I'm very lucky and very, very happy,” he gushed.

Davidson said his inner circle — including longtime friend Adam Sandler — has been nothing but supportive after the news broke.

"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," he shared. "They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.'"

“It's been really nice that everyone's super excited,” he exclaimed, adding that Sandler even gave him "some great advice.”

Adam Sandler is supportive of Pete Davidson.

On July 16, Hewitt, 29, confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram with a cheeky caption that got people talking, as OK! reported.

"welp now everyone knows we had s--," she wrote.

The post included a clip from her doctor’s office, showing the couple holding hands while watching the sonogram on screen.

Hewitt also dropped a series of intimate photos, including a sweet one where Davidson sat behind her shirtless, wrapping his arm around her baby bump.

Other snaps showed the couple outside in a field, locked in a loving gaze.

The comedian's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, shared the pregnancy news on Instagram.

She even threw in a few fun candids — including a photo of them in face masks and a cozy selfie where she snuggled into his neck.

To top it all off, Hewitt shared a SpongeBob SquarePants meme with the line, “One of y’all hiding your pregnancy, I can feel it.”

The pair went public with their romance in early 2025 when Hewitt posted a video of Davidson in March. In May, they made their red carpet debut at the Endometriosis Foundation of America’s 13th annual Blossom Ball in NYC.

Pete Davidson said Elsie Hewitt is his 'favorite person.'

The night was especially meaningful for Hewitt, who’s been open about her own experience with endometriosis.

"He is the best," she told Life & Style at the event. "He's super supportive, and he wants to learn about all this stuff, so I'm very grateful that he's here. This is very important to him as well. I feel very lucky to have him by my side."

