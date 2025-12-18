or
Pete Davidson Welcomes First Kid With Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt: See Photos of Their New Addition

photo of Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson welcomed his first kid with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

He's a dad!

Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, welcomed their first child together on December 12.

"our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsiewu tang forever. - pete," the starlet captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, December 18.

The Pair Welcome Their New Kiddo

image of Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced the arrival of their baby via Instagram.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced the arrival of their baby via Instagram.

Of course, people were elated to see the pair soaking up this new chapter.

One person wrote, "Congratulations!!! We are so thrilled for you both! Welcome to the world Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson 💛💛💛," while another said, "Congratulations!! You guys are the most beautiful family!"

A third person added, "Congratulations and many blessings on your new family! 🙏 👶."

image of Pete Davidson said it's been his 'dream' to become a dad.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

Pete Davidson said it's been his 'dream' to become a dad.

As OK! previously reported, the comedian, 32, gushed over this past summer.

“Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked,” he shared, referring to Hewitt.

“I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have,” he added.

image of The duo announced they were expecting in July.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

The duo announced they were expecting in July.

In another interview at the event, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed what he's looking forward to the most.

"I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it,” he explained to E! News.

“I'm very lucky and very, very happy,” he gushed.

image of The comedian said his friends have been supportive.
Source: @elsie/Instagram

The comedian said his friends have been supportive.

Davidson revealed that some of his pals — including longtime friend Adam Sandler — have been supportive of him after the news went viral.

"Everybody's just been super excited for me, because they know it's been my dream," he shared. "They all just have been like, 'You're going to be great at this. It's the best thing you'll ever do in your life.'"

“It's been really nice that everyone's super excited,” he exclaimed, adding that Sandler even gave him "some great advice.”

On July 16, Hewitt, 29, confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram with a cheeky caption, writing, "welp now everyone knows we had s--."

Prior to giving birth, a source said of the model, 29: "Elsie is glowing and loving this stage of pregnancy, and it’s brought the two of them even closer. They’re savoring the little moments, from picking out baby clothes to planning for what life will look like once the baby arrives."

