Pete Davidson Welcomes First Kid With Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt: See Photos of Their New Addition

He's a dad! Pete Davidson and his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, welcomed their first child together on December 12. "our perfect angel girl arrived 12/12/2025 scottie rose hewitt davidson ♥️my best work yet, i am absolutely overflowing with love and gratitude and disbelief. - elsiewu tang forever. - pete," the starlet captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, December 18.

The Pair Welcome Their New Kiddo

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced the arrival of their baby via Instagram.

Of course, people were elated to see the pair soaking up this new chapter. One person wrote, "Congratulations!!! We are so thrilled for you both! Welcome to the world Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson 💛💛💛," while another said, "Congratulations!! You guys are the most beautiful family!" A third person added, "Congratulations and many blessings on your new family! 🙏 👶."

Source: @elsie/Instagram Pete Davidson said it's been his 'dream' to become a dad.

As OK! previously reported, the comedian, 32, gushed over this past summer. “Well, I honestly couldn't be more excited. As you know, it's been my dream forever since I was a little kid. The baby's mother is one of my favorite people to ever exist ever. She's going to be a great mom, and I'm just stoked,” he shared, referring to Hewitt. “I hope to be the dad that I hoped that I would have,” he added.

Source: @elsie/Instagram The duo announced they were expecting in July.

In another interview at the event, the Saturday Night Live alum revealed what he's looking forward to the most. "I assume you just try to give them what you didn’t have, and what you didn’t like, not do it,” he explained to E! News. “I'm very lucky and very, very happy,” he gushed.

Source: @elsie/Instagram The comedian said his friends have been supportive.