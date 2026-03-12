or
BREAKING NEWS
Pete Hegseth 'Should Have Got a Costco Card,' The View's Sheryl Underwood Jokes About His Alleged Outrageous Spending Spree

Composite photo of Sheryl Underwood and Pete Hegseth
Source: @theview/x;mega

Pete Hegseth is under fire for his alleged excessive spending.

March 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

The View co-hosts criticized Pete Hegseth's alleged outrageous spending spree.

On the Thursday, March 12, episode, the co-hosts discussed the new report that the Pentagon spent $93 billion in September 2025 on things like gourmet food and musical instruments due to the "either spend it or you lose it" stipulation.

Pete Hegseth Is 'Not Equipped' for His Job

Photo of The View's Sara Haines and Joy Behar feel Pete Hegseth is 'not equipped' for his position.
Source: @theview/x

The View's Sara Haines and Joy Behar feel Pete Hegseth is 'not equipped' for his position.

"You have a man that’s overseeing the largest department, Department of Defense, with all these people, all this money, and he had to go spend $225 million on furniture, $15.1 million on ribeye steaks. The list goes on and on," noted Sara Haines. "You are not equipped to lead a group when you are cutting jobs that allow for civilians to be protected while having to spend billions of dollars at the end of the year because you didn’t spend it properly as the year went on."

Sheryl Underwood Jokes Pete Hegseth Should Shop at Costco

Photo of Sheryl Underwood joked the politician should have shopped at Costco to get 'cheaper' stuff.
Source: @theview/x

Sheryl Underwood joked the politician should have shopped at Costco to get 'cheaper' stuff.

"None of them are qualified for any of this," chimed in Joy Behar.

"But that’s what they questioned when he was being confirmed, that he didn’t know how to run it. And he’s proven it," claimed guest host Sheryl Underwood. "If you got a d--- Costco card, you could’ve got all that stuff cheaper, if you were going to do it."

What Did Pete Hegseth Blow the Money On?

The View

Source: @theview/x

The alleged spending marked an 18 percent increase from 2024, the report claimed.

As OK! reported, Hegseth's bills allegedly included $2 million on Alaskan King crab, $6.9 million in lobster tail and $139,224 on donuts.

Meanwhile, $5.3 million was spent at the Apple Store, with a whopping $225.6 million doled out for furniture in Defense Department facilities.

Overall, the spending marked an 18 percent increase from 2024.

Photo of Pete Hegseth allegedly spent $15 million on ribeye steaks.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth allegedly spent $15 million on ribeye steaks.

The View stars were far from the only ones who ridiculed Hegseth.

"Hegseth spent $93 billion in one month – roughly the cost of extending the ACA tax credits for THREE YEARS," Senator Chuck Schumer wrote on X. "But instead of lowering American’s healthcare costs, Hegseth used millions of taxpayer dollars on fruit baskets, Herman Miller recliners, ice cream machines, Alaskan King Crabs, and a Steinway & Sons grand piano. A true grifter in every sense of the word."

Photo of Senator Chuck Schumer called Pete Hegseth 'a grifter.'
Source: mega

Senator Chuck Schumer called Pete Hegseth 'a grifter.'

"Kristi Noem can hold the exit door for Pete Hegseth," one person quipped, referring to how Noem was fired from her position as the Secretary of Homeland Security.

"Come November, people are going to have to start answering questions," said another social media user.

