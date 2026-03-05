Donald Trump Fires Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem After ICE Backlash: She 'Served Us Well'

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump has shockingly fired Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a bombshell move from the Republican leader. The POTUS took to Truth Social on Thursday, March 5, to reveal Noem had been cut from her position. "I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump revealed. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida," he continued. "I thank Kristi for her service at 'Homeland.'"

Source: MEGA Donald Trump reportedly grew angry with Kristi Noem after her heated congressional testimony.

Trump then provided a doting introduction for his new HSS, noting: "Serving 10 years in the United States House of Representatives, and 3 in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful People of Oklahoma, where I won all 77 out of 77 Counties — in 2016, 2020, and 2024! A MAGA Warrior, and former undefeated professional MMA fighter, Markwayne truly gets along well with people, and knows the Wisdom and Courage required to Advance our America First Agenda. As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible Tribal Communities." "Markwayne will work tirelessly to Keep our Border Secure, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, End the Scourge of Illegal Drugs and, MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he concluded. Trump’s frustration, sources told Punchbowl News, stems from Noem’s bruising testimony before the Senate and House Judiciary Committees regarding the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by federal agents during Operation Metro Surge in Minneapolis. Trump grew especially angry over Noem’s exchange with Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who pressed her about whether the POTUS had personally approved a $220 million ad campaign she led.

Why Donald Trump Grew Angry With Kristi Noem

Source: MEGA Donald Trump announced his new Homeland Security Secretary on Thursday, March 5.

Kennedy kept asking if Trump approved the campaign and said it put the president in an awkward position by suggesting the funds boosted Noem's personal branding. “The president approved ahead of time you spending $220 million running TV ads across the country in which you are featured prominently?” Kennedy asked. “Yes sir, we went through the legal processes …” Noem replied. A dubious Kennedy continued pressing while the DHS secretary insisted Trump approved. “They were effective in your name recognition. To me, it puts the president in a terribly awkward spot,” Kennedy said.

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem became known as 'ICE Barbie' during her reign as Homeland Security Secretary.

Noem said the president personally approved the ad campaign, but Punchbowl reported this angered Trump and may have risked her DHS role. Kennedy said Trump called him after the hearing, with differing recollections about whether the POTUS approved the ad campaign. The Louisiana senator also pressed Noem to answer why the ad contract went to a firm run by the husband of her former DHS spokesperson, Tricia McLaughlin.

Kristi Noem's Firing Comes Amid Bipartisan Calls for Her Resignation

Source: MEGA Kristi Noem faced bipartisan calls for her resignation before she was ultimately fired.