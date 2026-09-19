Embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth Faces Backlash as Insiders Criticize Wife's 'Meddling' Inside Pentagon

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On top of the dozens of scandals reportedly undermining Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's standing in the Pentagon, the 46-year-old former Fox News host is also facing pushback for the outsized role his wife has in steering the secretary's attention. Pentagon insiders sounded the alarm to Daily Mail about the sway Jennifer Hegseth has in Pentagon affairs in a piece published on September 17.

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'Tight Leash'

Source: MEGA Jennifer reportedly keeps a watchful eye over Hegseth.

Jennifer, a 49-year-old former Fox News producer, married Pete in 2019 after the two fell in love on the job. Now, she's become one of the most influential people in the Pentagon despite not formally holding a military position, insiders say. "Now there's a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married," a source told the outlet. Another source previously told the publication that Jennifer is "like his parole officer and PR agent all at once."

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Pentagon Insiders Have a Nickname for Jennifer

Source: MEGA Jennifer has strong influence over Pete.

Inside the Pentagon, staffers refer to Jennifer as Yoko Ono, the wife of John Lennon, who has been blamed for breaking up The Beatles with her influence. Jennifer is said to be Pete's "most influential advisor," with duties that include attending high-level meetings, conducting interviews with prospective staffers and readying her husband for appearances. In addition to having stunning access to military plans, Jennifer also is reportedly tasked with keeping a watchful eye on her husband's drinking. Pete was well known for enjoying alcohol in his previous job, earning him the nickname "Colonel Vodka" from Fox chief Roger Ailes.

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The White House Loves Jennifer

Source: MEGA The White House and Pentagon are reportedly looking to grow Jennifer's influence.

The Pentagon officially does not have a problem with Jennifer's outsized influence over the secretary of defense. In fact, they welcome it. Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell has said that Jennifer is "an accomplished leader in her own right and a devoted military spouse” who “is a vital asset and a true force multiplier for our mission." He also said the Department of Defense "not only welcomes her current leadership but actively plans to involve her even more deeply in the future." President Donald Trump formally rewarded her influence by naming her chairwoman of the first-ever Presidential Military Spouse Commission.

Trouble for Hegseth Brewing?

Source: MEGA Insiders have recently slammed Hegseth.