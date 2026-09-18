'What a Mess It Is': Inside Pete Hegseth's 'Chaotic and Demoralizing' Pentagon as Insiders Rail Against 'Most Explosive Defense Secretary in American History'

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Pentagon insiders are reportedly doing whatever it takes to let the public know how bad things are under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. In a new report from Daily Mail, six veteran Pentagon staffers spoke anonymously to send an "urgent SOS" about who they call "the least qualified, most explosive defense secretary in American history."

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'A Poser, an Imposter'

Source: MEGA Pentagon insiders are begging for people to hear their warnings about Hegseth.

The outlet said the staffers used "burners, pay phones and borrowed devices" to dish on the embattled and paranoid 46-year-old secretary, who has turned the Pentagon into a "chaotic and demoralizing mess." The six staffers spoke on the condition of anonymity because Hegseth is singularly focused on stamping out leaks suggesting his tenure leading the American military is anything but a rousing success, to the point where he's subjected Joint Chiefs and military personnel to interrogations and polygraph tests. "There's a real sense of paranoia," one source told the publication. "He's created an environment where his siege mentality makes sense because personnel see him as a poser, an imposter."

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A Gulf Between What Hegseth Says and Reality

Source: MEGA Hegseth is more focused on leaks than threats to the troops, sources say.

The leakers' biggest motivation is what they call the gulf between the idealistic message Hegseth and the Pentagon are projecting versus the miserable reality of his tenure. They say in particular, Hegseth has spent more time hunting down a leaker who revealed that American munitions are dangerously low than addressing the munitions issue itself. The Navy's top officer and the chiefs of the Southern, Pacific and European commands all filed formal "non-concurs" warnings about the munitions crisis. Despite this, Hegseth ordered 50,000 troops and 17-plus warships to the Middle East through mid-2027. "Claims of U.S. munition shortages are false," said Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell. "Any adversary who confuses media noise with American weakness will discover the truth the hard way."

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Crises Pile Up Under Hegseth

Source: MEGA Hegseth is seemingly always embroiled in scandal.

A series of embarrassing failures and controversies have piled up under Hegseth, many of them tied to his handling of the war in Iran. Beyond the munitions crisis, the military is also grappling with a morale crisis. Most notably, sailors aboard the deployed USS Abraham Lincoln reportedly endured plumbing failures and supply shortages during a grueling 8.5-month deployment, conditions that were linked to thwarted suicide attempts. Sources told the Mail that the Lincoln is just one of several ships facing similar problems. "That's not the only asset in distress," one source said, adding that other ships and Middle East bases and military sites are "similarly strained and under-supported." As for Hegseth's much-mocked plan to inject soldiers with extra testosterone, the Pentagon had to quietly scrap it after doctors warned of heart and infertility risks. "[He] rejects facts, expertise and competence [in favor of] how he wishes things could be," an insider bemoaned.

Hegseth's Last Friend

Source: MEGA One of Hegseth's last allies is President Trump.