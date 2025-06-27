Politics Pete Hegseth Calls Out Fox News Journalist Jennifer Griffin in Bizarre Press Conference Showdown Source: Mega Pete Hegseth lashed out at Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin during a press conference on Iran’s nuclear threat.

Article continues below advertisement

Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin found herself in a jaw-dropping moment during a press conference led by Secretary Pete Hegseth. He told Griffin directly, "You've been the worst!" while discussing Iran's nuclear capabilities following a bombing ordered by President Donald Trump. The early morning event aimed to counter reports from CNN and The New York Times, which indicated that the recent bombing had not fully destroyed Iran's nuclear capacity. These reports suggested that Iran could develop a nuclear warhead within months, contradicting the White House's claims that the strike had "obliterated" their nuclear program.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Pete Hegseth accused Jennifer Griffin of misrepresenting Donald Trump’s words.

Article continues below advertisement

Hegseth used the opportunity to criticize the assembled press for their reporting on leaked intelligence and for failing to adequately praise Trump's actions, which, he argued, received bipartisan support. "Before I pass to the chairman, because you and I mean specifically you, the press corps, because you cheer against Trump so hard, like in your DNA and in your blood, to cheer against Trump," Hegseth declared. "You want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of the strikes."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Jennifer Griffin challenged Pete Hegseth over Iran’s enriched uranium movements.

Article continues below advertisement

As questions rolled in, Hegseth took a moment to launch a personal attack on Griffin, a former Fox News colleague, in an unexpected display at such a public event. Responding to another reporter, Hegseth remarked, "Nothing that I've seen that suggests that what we didn't hit exactly we wanted to hit in those locations."

Article continues below advertisement

"It's about highly enriched-uranium," Griffin replied. "Do you have certainty that all the highly enriched uranium was inside the Fordow Mountain, or some of it, because there were satellite photos that showed more than a dozen trucks there two days in advance. Are you certain none of that highly enriched uranium was moved?" Hegseth snapped back, "Of course, we're watching every single aspect. But Jennifer, you've been about the worst, the one who misrepresents the most intentionally what the president says."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Pete Hegseth said press bias against Donald Trump hurt coverage of the Iran strike.

Article continues below advertisement

Caught off guard, Griffin defended herself, stating, "I've reported on the ventilation shafts on Saturday night, and in fact, I was the first to describe the B-2 bombers, the refueling, the entire mission with great accuracy." "I appreciate you acknowledging that this was the most successful mission based on operational security that this department has done since you've been here and I appreciate that," Hegseth replied.

Article continues below advertisement

Another reporter challenged Hegseth, asking why he didn't include female pilots in his acknowledgments of the military mission. Hegseth responded with sarcasm, mocking the concern over gender representation. "So when I say something like our boys and bombers, see, this is the kind of thing the press does, right?" Hegseth stated. "Of course, the chairman mentioned a female bomber pilot. That's fantastic. She's fantastic, she's a hero. I want more female bomber pilots."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega Pete Hegseth dismissed gender questions about bomber pilots.