or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Pete Hegseth
OK LogoPolitics

Pete Hegseth Mocked Over His 'Duck Lips' at Hearing as Social Media Users Accuse Him of Being 'Drunk' on the Job: Watch

Composite photo of Pete Hegseth
Source: mega;@atrupar/x

Pete Hegseth's lips stayed pursed as he was questioned.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 12 2026, Published 3:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Social media users poked fun at Pete Hegseth's appearance as he answered questions about the Pentagon's budget to fund the Iran war on Tuesday, May 12.

In a viral video, the secretary of war, 45, pursed his lips continuously while he sat in front of a name plate that read "The Honorable Pete Hegseth."

Article continues below advertisement

'Duck Lips Are on Fleek'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Pete Hegseth was trolled for his pursed lips on Tuesday, May 12.
Source: @atrupar/x

Pete Hegseth was trolled for his pursed lips on Tuesday, May 12.

People were quick to make fun of his pout, with one person commenting, "Hegseth's duck lips are on fleek this morning."

"All of these 'old-fashioned alpha males' like Hegseth sure love to clock time in the makeup chair," joked someone else, accusing him of wearing cosmetics.

A few people thought the video could have passed for a Saturday Night Live sketch, as Colin Jost, 43, has been portraying the politician in recent skits.

Article continues below advertisement

Was Pete Hegseth Drunk?

Source: @atrupar/x

Pete Hegseth was accused of being drunk during the meeting.

Others thought his puckered mouth could be due to drinking.

"He brushed his teeth with Jack Daniels this morning," quipped one critic, while a second called him an "alcoholic dry mouth."

"The booze bloat isn’t doing him any favors," a third penned, with another individual alleging, "Dude is drunk and on drugs this morning."

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's Alleged Alcohol Intake Sparked Concerns

MORE ON:
Pete Hegseth

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of The secretary's drinking habits caused concern when he worked at Fox News, a report claimed.
Source: @atrupar/x

The secretary's drinking habits caused concern when he worked at Fox News, a report claimed.

Hegseth's drinking habits have been heavily scrutinized, as a 2024 report claimed his former colleagues at Fox News once voiced their concerns over him being inebriated.

Fears ramped up after Donald Trump appointed Hegseth for a job in his administration.

"For the sake of national security, I really hope he has stopped drinking," one former Fox staffer told NBC News, while another confessed, "He should not be secretary of defense. His drinking should be disqualifying."

Article continues below advertisement

In addition, a shocking report by The New Yorker claimed people he worked with at a nonprofit years ago also expressed worry.

"A previously undisclosed whistle-blower report on Hegseth’s tenure as the president of Concerned Veterans for America, from 2013 until 2016, describes him as being repeatedly intoxicated while acting in his official capacity — to the point of needing to be carried out of the organization’s events," the exposé spilled.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete Hegseth's Lawyer Denied the 'Outlandish Claims'

Photo of Pete Hegseth's lawyer claimed the allegations were made by 'a petty and jealous disgruntled former' co-worker.
Source: mega

Pete Hegseth's lawyer claimed the allegations were made by 'a petty and jealous disgruntled former' co-worker.

The politician's lawyer Tim Parlatore responded at the time, "We’re not going to comment on outlandish claims laundered through The New Yorker by a petty and jealous disgruntled former associate of Mr. Hegseth’s. Get back to us when you try your first attempt at actual journalism."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.