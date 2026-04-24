'Clown' Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Racy Word Blunder in Iran War Address: 'Something Else on His Mind!'

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Pete Hegseth's mix-up while addressing the Iran war is going viral online. "The war department stands ready for what comes next. Locked and loaded, may God continue to b-----," Hegseth, 45, said during a Friday, April 24, briefing, accidentally referring to a female body part. Hegseth looked down before quickly correcting himself: "Bless our warriors each and every day on each and every mission."

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Social Media Ripped Pete Hegseth's Flub

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth accidentally mentioned a female body part when he meant 'bless.'

The clip quickly went viral, with many pointing out the U.S. Secretary of War's word blunder online. "Clown. Sounds like Kegsbreath has something else on his mind," one critic wrote via X, while another user added, "He must have had b------ on his mind, that's why he mispronounced it." "This dude is such a clown and his speeches sound terrible," a third added. "Go home, Pete, it looks like you've been drinking. If you wanna get hammered, you should be at the bar, not in charge of the military."

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Hegseth: The war department stands ready for what comes next. Locked and loaded. May god continue to breast—bless our warriors each and every day and on each and every mission. pic.twitter.com/evYcORkktI — Acyn (@Acyn) April 24, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X Pete Hegseth mixed up his words when addressing the war in Iran.

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Pete Hegseth Previously Faced Claims of Excessive Alcohol Consumption

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth has faced accusations of excessive drinking, according to reports from NPR and NBC News.

Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend host, has faced claims of excessive alcohol consumption, insobriety at work events and inappropriate behavior, according to reports from NBC News. The former journalist has long denied the speculation of a drinking problem and labeled the accusations as smears against him.

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Pete Hegseth Faced Backlash for Recent Speech

Source: MEGA Pete Hegseth drew backlash after referencing a monologue from 'Pulp Fiction' during a worship service at the Pentagon.

More recently, Hegseth faced criticism for quoting a fictionalized Bible verse from the 1994 film Pulp Fiction during a worship service at the Pentagon earlier this month. The Trump Administration official delivered a prayer titled "CSAR 25:17" (Combat Search and Rescue), presenting it as a military adaptation of Ezekiel 25:17. The speech closely mirrored the famous monologue from the bloody Quentin Tarantino film delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield.

Pete Hegseth's Speech Was Seen as Inappropriate

Source: MEGA Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson defended Pete Hegseth's speech.