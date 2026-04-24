'Clown' Pete Hegseth Mocked Over Racy Word Blunder in Iran War Address: 'Something Else on His Mind!'
April 24 2026, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth's mix-up while addressing the Iran war is going viral online.
"The war department stands ready for what comes next. Locked and loaded, may God continue to b-----," Hegseth, 45, said during a Friday, April 24, briefing, accidentally referring to a female body part.
Hegseth looked down before quickly correcting himself: "Bless our warriors each and every day on each and every mission."
Social Media Ripped Pete Hegseth's Flub
The clip quickly went viral, with many pointing out the U.S. Secretary of War's word blunder online.
"Clown. Sounds like Kegsbreath has something else on his mind," one critic wrote via X, while another user added, "He must have had b------ on his mind, that's why he mispronounced it."
"This dude is such a clown and his speeches sound terrible," a third added. "Go home, Pete, it looks like you've been drinking. If you wanna get hammered, you should be at the bar, not in charge of the military."
Pete Hegseth Previously Faced Claims of Excessive Alcohol Consumption
Hegseth, a former Fox News weekend host, has faced claims of excessive alcohol consumption, insobriety at work events and inappropriate behavior, according to reports from NBC News.
The former journalist has long denied the speculation of a drinking problem and labeled the accusations as smears against him.
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Pete Hegseth Faced Backlash for Recent Speech
More recently, Hegseth faced criticism for quoting a fictionalized Bible verse from the 1994 film Pulp Fiction during a worship service at the Pentagon earlier this month.
The Trump Administration official delivered a prayer titled "CSAR 25:17" (Combat Search and Rescue), presenting it as a military adaptation of Ezekiel 25:17.
The speech closely mirrored the famous monologue from the bloody Quentin Tarantino film delivered by Samuel L. Jackson’s character, Jules Winnfield.
Pete Hegseth's Speech Was Seen as Inappropriate
Critics, including the editor of the Letters From Leo Catholic newsletter, argued that using the violent, fictionalized scripture to bless war efforts was inappropriate for a government official.
Pentagon press secretary Kingsley Wilson defended Hegseth, telling Newsweek the political backlash was "just another charade in an attempt to distract the American people from the major successes we have had here at the Department of War."
The incident occurred as House Democrats filed articles of impeachment against Hegseth, accusing the former correspondent of war crimes and abuse of power related to the conflict in Iran.