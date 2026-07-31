Pete Hegseth Won't Be 'Honest' About Iran War Because He's 'Afraid' of President Donald Trump and Losing His Job, Republican Lawmaker Claims

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Pete Hegseth is reportedly facing backlash from congressional Republicans over his handling of the Iran War, with sources accusing the defense secretary of shielding President Donald Trump from hard truths. "Hegseth is afraid of Trump and won't be as honest as he should about the war for fear of losing his job," a source told a news outlet on Thursday, July 30.

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Donald Trump Surrounded by 'Yes Men,' According to Source

Source: MEGA Sources claimed that General Dan Caine, Trump's Joint Chiefs chairman, blocked communication between Donald Trump and the commander overseeing U.S. Central Commands in Iran.

The source – a Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee – claimed that Trump was "surrounded by a bunch of fearful yes men who can't tell POTUS the truth." Additionally, the insider claimed that General Dan Caine, Trump's Joint Chiefs chairman, blocked Admiral Brad Cooper – the commander overseeing U.S. Central Command operations against Iran – from briefing the president directly. "General Caine is making a mistake by not encouraging the president and Admiral Cooper to sit down and hear his view of how this operation could be successful," they continued.

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War in Iran Enters Its Sixth Month

Source: MEGA The war in Iran began in late February.

The source demanded that Cooper speak to the commander-in-chief directly, calling the former approach "not a formula for getting out of conflict successfully." The war in Iran has stretched into its fifth month with no clear resolution in sight. Hostilities broke out in late February after US-Israeli airstrikes killed several Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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Poll Reveals 68 Percent of American People Aren't Happy With Iran War

Source: MEGA 68 percent of Americans reportedly believe the Iran war was not worth fighting.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon defended Hegseth in a statement with The Daily Beast, saying, "Secretary Hegseth gives honest, comprehensive advice to President Trump on a regular basis, including counsel from CENTCOM Commander Admiral Cooper." According to a poll conducted by The Washington Post-Ipsos earlier this month, 68 percent of Americans said the Iran war was not worth fighting, while 28 percent disagreed. The outlet reported that those numbers make the war even more unfavorable than the lowest levels of public support for the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

Donald Trump: 'Iran Is Doing Very Poorly'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump claimed that Iran 'break their word often' in a cabinet meeting on July 31.