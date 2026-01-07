Raging Pete Hegseth Rips Into Reporter for 'Disingenuous' Question Over Cost of Venezuela Mission
Jan. 7 2026, Updated 6:06 p.m. ET
Pete Hegseth put his anger on display as he tore into a reporter asking questions about the U.S.' involvement with Venezuela on Wednesday, January 7.
The defense secretary, 45, looked angry with his arms crossed before he cut off Secretary of State Marco Rubio, 54, as he attempted to answer an inquiry about how much the Venezuelan mission might cost American taxpayers.
Forcing Rubio to the side, he said, "I want to emphasize that question from CNN."
From there, he launched into an exasperated rant while shooting daggers at reporter Manu Raju.
'It’s a Disingenuous Question'
"The questions never asked how much does it cost when they’re in the Mediterranean, or the Red Sea or the Indian Ocean or the Pacific, but now that they’re in our hemisphere and a counter cartel mission or ensuring an indicted individual comes to justice, now now you’re asking the question of cost,” Hegseth roared. "It’s a disingenuous question to begin with."
When a reporter tried to get a word in, the politician continued to rage.
"You’re trying to find any angle possible to undermine the success of one of the most historic military missions the world has ever seen," he huffed, before proceeding to insist only the U.S. could have completed the operation.
Pete Hegseth Declares Donald Trump Is Not 'Messing Around'
Disregarding other reporters' attempts to ask follow-up questions, he then lauded President Donald Trump, 79.
"The president, when he speaks, he means it, means it," he said. "He’s not messing around. We’re an administration of action to advance our interests, and that is on full display."
Only then did Hegseth step back, but he notably didn't take any questions.
- Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter for Trying to Expose His 'Very Secret Plans': 'Who Would Say That?'
- President Donald Trump Accused of 'Fighting to Keep His Eyes Open' After Ordering U.S. Military Attack on Venezuela: 'That’s a Really Long Blink'
- Donald Trump Gets Sassy With Reporters as He Declares We're Going to 'Kill People' in Chilling Message: Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Venezuelans Are Praising Donald Trump for Capturing President Nicolás Maduro
Hegseth's outburst comes one day after Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, said Trump deserves the honor now too for capturing Nicolás Maduro.
During a Tuesday, January 6, appearance on Fox News' Hannity, Machado, 58, told host Sean Hannity, "I certainly would love to be able to personally tell him that we believe — the Venezuelan people, because this is a prize of the Venezuelan people, want to give it to him and share it with him."
What Happened in Venezuela?
On Saturday, January 3, the Trump administration raided Caracas, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before transporting them to New York City on drug trafficking charges.
Extensive strikes involving the U.S. Delta Force, Marines, Navy and Air Force also took place.
Following the seizure of Maduro, Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was named interim president of the country and promised to cooperate with the U.S.