OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

Donald Trump's Capture of Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro Was Triggered by Dictator's 'Mocking' Dance Moves: Sources

Split photo of Donald Trump and Nicolás Maduro.
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro was captured by the United States on Saturday, January 3.

Profile Image

Jan. 5 2026, Published 9:14 a.m. ET

Only one country's president can dance away his problems, it seems.

Donald Trump's last straw before capturing Venezuela's despised leader Nicolás Maduro appeared to come down to the dictator's mocking dance moves, two anonymous sources familiar with the U.S. military's confidential discussions told The New York Times.

The newspaper claimed Maduro's "regular public dancing and other displays of nonchalance" in the weeks leading up to his capture triggered the Trump administration to conduct their seize after feeling as though they were being taunted and accused of bluffing.

Venezuelan Dictator Performed 'One Dance Move Too Many'

Image of Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face drug trafficking charges.
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, face drug trafficking charges.

"It was one dance move too many," the news outlet's Sunday, January 4, article began.

The United States attempted to offer Maduro a deal at the end of December 2025, encouraging him to step down from his position of authority in Venezuela and accept exile in Turkey, however, the 63-year-old president of the South American country rejected the Trump administration's stipulation.

Days after turning down the Trump administration's ultimatum and the United States carried out a strike on a Venezuelan dock allegedly used for drug trafficking, Maduro appeared on stage dancing and acting unbothered by the American military advancements.

Trump Administration Felt Taunted by Nicolás Maduro's Dance Moves

Image of Donald Trump reportedly felt mocked by Nicolás Maduro dancing off the United States' military advancements.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly felt mocked by Nicolás Maduro dancing off the United States' military advancements.

Maduro had also been seen busting it down on television in recent weeks as an electronic beat played alongside a recorded English voice repeatedly stating: "No crazy war."

Trump and his team apparently received Maduro's antagonizing dance moves as provocation, with his carefree demeanor reportedly being the last straw before the Saturday, January 3, pre-dawn raid in Caracas, in which the U.S. captured Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, before transporting them to New York City on drug trafficking charges.

Interim President of Venezuela Willing to Cooperate With U.S.

Image of Nicolás Maduro was widely labeled a dictator before his capture.
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro was widely labeled a dictator before his capture.

Following Saturday's seize, Trump claimed the United States would "run" Venezuela until further notice in order to reclaim American oil interests — a decision that caused mixed feelings among political leaders and individuals from around the world.

After Maduro was captured, Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, was named interim president of the country and promised to cooperate with the U.S.

Delcy Rodríguez Is 'Not a Permanent Solution' to Venezuela's 'Problems'

Image of Nicolás Maduro rejected the United States' ultimatum to accept exile in Turkey.
Source: MEGA

Nicolás Maduro rejected the United States' ultimatum to accept exile in Turkey.

One senior U.S. official told the NYT: "I’ve been watching her career for a long time, so I have some sense of who she is and what she’s about."

"I'm not claiming that she’s the permanent solution to the country’s problems, but she’s certainly someone we think we can work at a much more professional level than we were able to do with him," the official added, comparing Rodríguez and Maduro.

