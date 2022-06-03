How Peter Comisar Is Empowering Greener Solutions Through STORY3 Capital Partners

CoCo Republic

CoCo Republic seamlessly blends fine art with furniture design. Their recent Intriguing Objet D’Art collection further bridges the gap between art and design with gorgeous pieces made from marble, burnished brass, solid oak, rattan, and other premium-quality materials.

CoCo republic places an unparalleled emphasis on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. They also prioritize Comisar’s values of sustainability and scalability through a commitment to minimizing their negative impact on the environment and implementation of sustainable fabrics.

With help from Comisar and STORY3, Coco Republic assembled a set of goals for maintaining corporate social responsibility. These goals include ethical supplier relations, sourcing timber from regeneration forests and reclaimed timber suppliers, and recycling fabric off-cuts. In addition, Coco Republic maintains active membership with the Australian Packaging Covenant Organization (APCO).