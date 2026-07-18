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Peter Frampton Reflects on Hair Loss and Life's Journey

Composite photo of Peter Frampton.
Source: MEGA

Peter Frampton reflected on his hair loss with humor.

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July 18 2026, Published 10:29 a.m. ET

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Peter Frampton recently opened up about his experience with hair loss, injecting humor into a situation many can relate to.

The renowned musician shared during an interview with Page Six that he felt frantic as he noticed his once-luxurious locks thinning over the years. “I did everything to enhance it along the way as it was leaving,” he remarked.

Frampton’s impressive hair was notably featured on the cover of his iconic 1976 double live album, “Frampton Comes Alive!”

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Image of He recalled David Bowie's advice to cut his hair.
Source: MEGA

He recalled David Bowie's advice to cut his hair.

He recalled how his childhood friend, David Bowie, encouraged him to embrace a change during their collaboration on the 1987 “Glass Spider” tour. Bowie advised, “You should cut your hair for this tour.” However, Frampton resisted the suggestion, initially believing it was a terrible idea.

Looking back, Frampton acknowledges the irony of Bowie’s advice. “So, the man who recreates himself every five seconds is telling me to cut my hair,” he explained, adding, “I should have d--- well done it then!”

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Image of He promoted his new documentary ‘Frampton.’
Source: MEGA

He promoted his new documentary ‘Frampton.’

Despite holding onto his hair for a time, Frampton eventually decided to cut it off after the tour.

At 76, he is now promoting his documentary, Frampton, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival. Directed by his longtime bandleader, Rob Arthur, the film incorporates archival footage and interviews, capturing the essence of Frampton's impressive career.

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Image of The musician discussed living with Inclusion Body Myositis.
Source: MEGA

The musician discussed living with Inclusion Body Myositis.

In addition to his film, Frampton opened up about his ongoing health challenge with Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM), a progressive muscle disease affecting his mobility and guitar playing.

“My outlook on it is, ‘That’s life,’” he said, expressing gratitude for his experiences. “I’ve been so lucky. I’ve had an up-and-down career, but in the long run, I look at everything.”

Image of The rock legend announced a new album with his son.
Source: MEGA

The rock legend announced a new album with his son.

Frampton is also releasing a new album titled “Carry The Light,” which he co-wrote and produced with his son, Julian.

The album features guest appearances from notable musicians, including Sheryl Crow and H.E.R. With a remarkable career spanning over six decades, Frampton continues to inspire fans with his resilience and creativity.

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