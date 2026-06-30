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John Cena Undergoes Second Hair Transplant After Opening Up About Hair Loss Struggles

Photo of John Cena
Source: MEGA

John Cena went for a second round of hair transplant treatment as he continues to battle hair loss.

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June 30 2026, Published 3:54 a.m. ET

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John Cena shared a sneak peek of his second hair transplant treatment as he continues to battle hair loss.

The WWE champion took to social media to update fans on his hair transplant journey on June 29, posting alongside hair restoration specialist and surgeon Ken Anderson.

Cena appeared with his head fully shaved, which he said he had done to get better results from the treatment.

"Round 2 of FUE Treatment, and this time I went all in for the best possible results. Thank you, Ken Anderson and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair, for accompanying me on this journey!" Cena captioned the post on Facebook.

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Source: @John Cena/Facebook

John Cena shared a photo of himself before undergoing hair transplant treatment on Facebook.

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John Cena Opened Up About Hair Loss Struggles

Image of John Cena revealed that he went for a second hair transplant treatment on Facebook.
Source: MEGA

John Cena revealed that he went for a second hair transplant treatment on Facebook.

Although Cena has become transparent about his hair transplant treatment recently, it has taken him a long time to get here.

He previously opened up about struggling with hair loss to People last year, saying, “As I was trying to hide my hair loss, the audience was bringing it to light."

He added that during his WWE days, he could see “ their signs that said ‘The bald John Cena,’” as the powerful lights at the arena made it harder to hide his condition from the audience.

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Image of John Cena admitted that he dealt with a lot of shame about his hair loss due to being mocked by fans.
Source: MEGA

John Cena admitted that he dealt with a lot of shame about his hair loss due to being mocked by fans.

“They pushed me into going to see what my options were. I now have a routine: red-light therapy, minoxidil, vitamins, shampoo, conditioner — and I also got a hair transplant last November,” the 49-year-old continued in the interview.

He added that if there wasn't as much stigma and “shame around it,” he would have “gotten it done 10 years ago.”

He recalled feeling vulnerable, believing he was dealing with hair loss alone, but later realized "seven or eight out of 10 [men] suffer from thinning or baldness."

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John Cena Claimed That Hair Transplant Opened Up New Horizons in His Acting Career

Image of John Cena stated he gets 'fired up' when the topic of hair transplant treatment comes up in conversation.
Source: MEGA

John Cena stated he gets 'fired up' when the topic of hair transplant treatment comes up in conversation.

The Peacemaker star admitted that "they don’t do anything except move your hair, one by one, from one area to another," referring to his hair transplant treatment.

He also stated that after dealing with the condition and being publicly mocked for so long, he gets "fired up" when the topic comes up in conversation these days.

Image of John Cena claimed hair transplant treatment opened up new acting avenues for him.
Source: MEGA

John Cena claimed hair transplant treatment opened up new acting avenues for him.

"If somebody’s going to sweat me for that, I don’t think there’s any shame in that," he stated, before adding, "it completely changed the course of my life."

He also claimed that his treatment has given him more confidence and opened up more acting opportunities for him.

"A different hairstyle can identify a part that can get me more work, do the thing I love to do," Cena concluded.

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