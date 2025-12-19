'Petrified' Rob Reiner Said He Was 'Afraid' of Son Nick at Conan O'Brien's Party 1 Night Before Devastating Murders
Dec. 19 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner allegedly opened up about deep fears involving his son Nick Reiner just hours before his shocking death.
According to a well-known Hollywood friend, the legendary filmmaker shared his concerns while attending Conan O’Brien’s holiday party on December 13 — the night before he and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead.
“I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me,” the unnamed celebrity recalled Rob saying during a private memorial service held for Rob and Michele on December 15 at Albert Brooks’ Los Angeles home.
Sources said the room fell silent as guests processed the heartbreaking statement, with many becoming emotional as they reflected on Rob’s final days.
Close friends, including Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, were reportedly in attendance, along with Larry David, Bill Hader and Conan, as Hollywood gathered to honor the late couple.
As OK! previously reported, Rob had asked Conan if Nick could attend the exclusive Christmas party due to ongoing concerns about his son’s mental health.
Sources claimed Rob wanted Nick there so he could “keep an eye on him” amid fears for the 32-year-old’s stability. During the event, one insider alleged Nick displayed “anti-social behavior,” including staring intensely at guests in a way that made some feel uneasy.
Tensions reportedly escalated when Rob and Nick got into a “very loud argument” during the party, prompting Rob and Michele to leave early. (Accounts now differ as to how severe the argument was.)
- Rob Reiner and Wife Michele 'Were at Their Wits' End' Over Son Nick's Drug Addiction Before Gruesome Slayings: Source
- Rob and Michele Reiner's Son Nick Was Missing 'for Hours' After Parents' Brutal Slashing in Los Angeles Home
- Rob Reiner and Wife Michele's Homicide: Everything to Know About Who Is Involved in Couple's Brutal Murders After Son Nick's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
An insider later told The New York Post that the argument centered on Nick allegedly being back on drugs and refusing further treatment after 18 stints in rehab and periods of homelessness. It remains unclear whether Nick left the party at the same time as his parents.
While there, Nick reportedly approached several celebrities and asked three unusual questions.
The Being Charlie screenwriter allegedly confronted Bill, asking, “What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous?”
According to The Wall Street Journal, Rob had introduced Nick to the Saturday Night Live alum, 47, earlier that evening.
The following afternoon, on December 14, Nick’s sister Romy reportedly discovered their parents’ bodies at their Brentwood, Calif., home around 3:30 p.m.
Nick was later accused of entering the residence and slitting Rob and Michele’s throats with a knife.
Authorities alleged Nick checked into The Pierside Santa Monica hotel around 4 a.m. on December 14, using his own credit card. While staff noticed no visible injuries, they claimed he appeared “tweaked out” and later discovered his room was “full of blood.”
Nick was taken into police custody and officially booked on murder charges the following morning, December 15.
He made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, after he was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing deaths of his parents.
After waiving his right to enter a plea, Nick's next arraignment hearing is scheduled for January 7.