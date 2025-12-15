Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele's Throats Slit by Family Member During Intense Argument at L.A. Home
Dec. 15 2025, Published 8:09 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's throats were slit by a family member during a horrific attack inside of their Los Angeles home.
According to reports, the Hollywood couple was murdered after an argument erupted on Sunday afternoon, December 14, in Brentwood, Calif., allegedly causing their son Nick to take a knife to his parents' throats.
As OK! previously reported, Nick, a troubled drug addict, is believed to be the one who killed Rob and Michele and is being questioned by police in connection with his mom and dad's deaths.
The famous film director and his wife's daughter Romy was the one to find her slain parents inside of their home and told police the family member in question "should be a suspect" because they are "dangerous."
The Los Angeles Police Department's homicide division is investigating Rob and Michele's murders, with TMZ revealing the Hollywood pair suffered "lacerations consistent with knife wounds."
Audio from dispatchers shows a firefighter calling for backup after arriving to the gruesome scene of The Wolf of Wall Street actor's Brentwood mansion at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Rob Reiner's Family 'Heartbroken' by 'Sudden Loss' of Him and Wife Michele
A spokesperson for the family confirmed Rob and Michele's deaths in a sorrowful statement shortly after news broke about the awful attack.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," the message read.
Rob Reiner Was 'Never Angry' at Son Nick Amid His Addiction Struggles
Rob and Michele's son Nick was plagued with drug addiction struggles in the years leading up to him allegedly killing his parents.
The When Harry Met Sally director previously opened up to People about his son's substance abuse battle, admitting in 2016 that he was "never angry" with Nick because of his issues.
"I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do," the All in the Family actor expressed at the time.
Rob and Michele were ultimately left with no choice but to send Nick away to rehab, with their son entering 18 different recovery facilities before becoming homeless.
"You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts," Rob reflected. "They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."