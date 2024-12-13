Pets Global Approaches 500 Thousand Pounds of Food Donated Directly to Communities and Individuals in Need

In the latter half of 2024, Pets Global donated more than 400 thousand pounds of food, rapidly approaching the half-a-million mark. This achievement attests to the company’s belief that a happy, healthy life is not an option but every pet’s right. Driven by Ellie Mosser, Pets Global’s Community Relations Specialist with years of experience in rescue, this initiative significantly elevated conventional volunteering work, ensuring that donations end up in the hands of those who truly need them.

The founding of Pets Global , Inc. in 2010 marked the beginning of the founder’s value-driven mission to empower owners worldwide with the necessary resources to care for their four-legged friends without compromises. The company encompasses Zignature, Fussie Cat, Inception, and Essence, subsidiary brands that offer a broad selection of dog and cat food, making the world of high-quality, meat-first meals with limited ingredients – dry, wet, or bite-sized treats – more inclusive. To fuel its pursuit, Pets Global continues to expand its charitable efforts, regularly donating cans, pouches, and kibble bags to individuals in need.

At the heart of Pets Global’s methodology is direct engagement, which helps team members and associates understand the unique needs of every community by witnessing them firsthand. To illustrate the enterprise’s impact, Ellie alludes to her hurricane relief efforts: “Instead of just donating money or food to larger charities, we chose to connect personally with smaller locally based groups in communities directly impacted by the storms. In difficult times, prioritizing our pets’ diets can be challenging, and we provided the solution.”

This unique approach is a culmination of Ellie’s experiences with local rescue groups, drawing from both their strengths and weaknesses to curate a unique, effective structure. Reflecting on the common shortcomings in the industry, she adds: “Most of the time, big-name national organizations are the first places you contact when you have extra food likely to go to waste. But because they are the ones with the most support, a big portion of donations ends up in warehouses for months, if not more. With so many people in immediate need, we wanted to make sureour food wouldbe able to make a positive difference in the lives of pets right away and have found this to be the most impactful and rewarding.”

When Ellie joined Pets Global, she shifted her focus toward pet food pantry resource centers that distribute donations directly to community members, ensuring someone’s generosity isn’t wasted on a warehouse shelf. Through this process, the company supports those owners who are at risk of having to surrender their animals, helping people provide their pets with the necessary nutrients and ingredients to safeguard their well-being. More than pet food pantries, Pets Global also engages in TNR (trap-neuter-release) programs, supporting an often underappreciated community that improves the livelihoods of neglected cats wandering the streets.

Among some underserved communities that Pets Global assisted are the indigenous people of Minnesota, areas affected by natural disasters, impoverished neighborhoods, and many more. Fueled by a sheer passion for furry friends and informed by years of research and personal experiences, Pets Global’s donating journey is more than a philanthropic endeavor; it’s a powerful affair leaving a tangible impact on the lives of owners, volunteers, and pets.