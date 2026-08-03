Phil Collins Drank a Glass of Wine for Breakfast at Height of His Near-Fatal Alcohol Battle: 'It Was a Problem'

Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins has opened up about his struggle with alcohol, revealing he used to regularly drink a glass of wine in the morning before a serious health crisis nearly killed him. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said his drinking had become a daily habit, though he didn’t initially see it as a problem.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Have Wine When I Woke Up'

Source: mega The singer said he didn't initially realize his morning drinking had become a serious problem.

Collins, 75, explained that his drinking habits looked different from what many people might expect. "This time it wasn't spirits, only wine," he said. "But I'd have wine when I woke up. That was what I'd want for breakfast, a glass of wine. But I didn't drink into the night, you know. So I wasn't really aware of having a problem, to be honest," Collins shared. The interviewer noted that many people would consider wine at breakfast an obvious red flag. "Oh yeah," Collins replied. "No, it was a problem."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Prepared to Say Goodbye

Source: mega Phil Collins revealed his family was called to his bedside as doctors weighed life support decisions.

The singer's alcoholism ultimately culminated in a terrifying medical emergency that left his loved ones fearing the worst. The singer was hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 in connection with his alcohol use. Although he was released just before Christmas, he was rushed back into intensive care only weeks later and ultimately spent seven months in the hospital. During that frightening period, Collins' manager of five decades contacted all five of his children, including his daughter, actress Lily Collins, after doctors warned difficult decisions could soon have to be made. "There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," Phil recalled. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," he continued. "People were coming to say goodbye." The musician said he has no recollection of those heartbreaking moments. "But I don't remember them coming," Phil admitted. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Haven't Had a Drink Since'

Source: mega Phil Collins says he has not had a drink since surviving the medical emergency.

Against the odds, Phil recovered from the health scare and says he has remained sober ever since. "I was very lucky to have come out of that," he reflected. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

Emotional Moment with Daughter Lily Collins

Source: mega Daughter Lily Collins tearfully told her father she never thought she'd get more time with him.