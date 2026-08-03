or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Phil Collins
OK LogoNEWS

Phil Collins Drank a Glass of Wine for Breakfast at Height of His Near-Fatal Alcohol Battle: 'It Was a Problem'

image of Phil Collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins admitted he routinely drank wine for breakfast during the height of his alcohol addiction.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 3 2026, Published 12:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Phil Collins has opened up about his struggle with alcohol, revealing he used to regularly drink a glass of wine in the morning before a serious health crisis nearly killed him.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, he said his drinking had become a daily habit, though he didn’t initially see it as a problem.

Article continues below advertisement

'I'd Have Wine When I Woke Up'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The singer said he didn't initially realize his morning drinking had become a serious problem.
Source: mega

The singer said he didn't initially realize his morning drinking had become a serious problem.

Collins, 75, explained that his drinking habits looked different from what many people might expect.

"This time it wasn't spirits, only wine," he said.

"But I'd have wine when I woke up. That was what I'd want for breakfast, a glass of wine. But I didn't drink into the night, you know. So I wasn't really aware of having a problem, to be honest," Collins shared.

The interviewer noted that many people would consider wine at breakfast an obvious red flag.

"Oh yeah," Collins replied. "No, it was a problem."

Article continues below advertisement

Family Prepared to Say Goodbye

image of Phil Collins revealed his family was called to his bedside as doctors weighed life support decisions.
Source: mega

Phil Collins revealed his family was called to his bedside as doctors weighed life support decisions.

The singer's alcoholism ultimately culminated in a terrifying medical emergency that left his loved ones fearing the worst.

The singer was hospitalized in Switzerland in November 2023 in connection with his alcohol use.

Although he was released just before Christmas, he was rushed back into intensive care only weeks later and ultimately spent seven months in the hospital.

During that frightening period, Collins' manager of five decades contacted all five of his children, including his daughter, actress Lily Collins, after doctors warned difficult decisions could soon have to be made.

"There were some decisions to be made about, 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," Phil recalled.

"My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up," he continued. "People were coming to say goodbye."

The musician said he has no recollection of those heartbreaking moments.

"But I don't remember them coming," Phil admitted. "I didn't have no idea this was going on. They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again. It could all have gone so terribly wrong."

MORE ON:
Phil Collins

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Haven't Had a Drink Since'

image of Phil Collins says he has not had a drink since surviving the medical emergency.
Source: mega

Phil Collins says he has not had a drink since surviving the medical emergency.

Against the odds, Phil recovered from the health scare and says he has remained sober ever since.

"I was very lucky to have come out of that," he reflected. "Needless to say, I haven't had a drink since."

Emotional Moment with Daughter Lily Collins

image of Daughter Lily Collins tearfully told her father she never thought she'd get more time with him.
Source: mega

Daughter Lily Collins tearfully told her father she never thought she'd get more time with him.

One of the most emotional moments following his recovery came when he reunited with his family at the Mandarin Oriental in London for four days together.

Phil recalled daughter Lily becoming overwhelmed with emotion during the visit.

"She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments,'" he shared.

"We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was," Phil added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.