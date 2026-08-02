Phil Collins' Kids Came to Say Goodbye When Singer, 75, Was on His Deathbed Due to Alcoholism in 2024: 'They Were Worried They Wouldn't See Me Again'

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After years of health struggles, Phil Collins is feeling like a new man these days. However, the singer, 75, confessed in a new interview that he was on his deathbed just two years ago due to alcoholism.

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Phil Collins Was on His Deathbed in 2024

Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram Lily Collins and her siblings had to make decisions about dad Phil Collins while he was on life support.

Things were so dire that his five children — including actress Lily Collins, 37 — were called to the hospital as he remained unconscious. "Because there were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he shared with The Sunday Times. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye..."

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'I Haven't Had a Drink Since'

Source: mega Phil Collins is now sober after struggling with alcoholism.

The Grammy winner has no recollection of his kids being by his bedside. "They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again," he said. "It could have gone terribly wrong." "I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since," Phil revealed. Phil recalled celebrating the new year with the Emily in Paris actress, spilling, "She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments.' We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

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Phil Collins Has a Live-In Nurse

Source: mega The singer has a 24-hour live-in nurse.

Though Phil is out of the woods now — he also had five knee surgeries over the years — his complications led him to hire a live-in nurse. "It's an ongoing thing. I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he said. "I got COVID in hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."

Will Phil Collins Ever Perform Live Again?

Source: mega Phil Collins is 'contemplating' the idea of performing live again.