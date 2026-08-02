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Phil Collins' Kids Came to Say Goodbye When Singer, 75, Was on His Deathbed Due to Alcoholism in 2024: 'They Were Worried They Wouldn't See Me Again'

photo of phil and lily collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins faced multiple health issues do to alcohol abuse.

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Aug. 2 2026, Published 10:25 a.m. ET

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After years of health struggles, Phil Collins is feeling like a new man these days. However, the singer, 75, confessed in a new interview that he was on his deathbed just two years ago due to alcoholism.

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Phil Collins Was on His Deathbed in 2024

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photo of Lily Collins and her siblings had to make decisions about dad Phil Collins while he was on life support.
Source: @lilyjcollins/instagram

Lily Collins and her siblings had to make decisions about dad Phil Collins while he was on life support.

Things were so dire that his five children — including actress Lily Collins, 37 — were called to the hospital as he remained unconscious.

"Because there were some decisions to be made about 'Do we keep Phil on life support?' kind of thing," he shared with The Sunday Times. "My kidneys were packing up, my organs were just seizing up. People were coming to say goodbye..."

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'I Haven't Had a Drink Since'

photo of Phil Collins is now sober after struggling with alcoholism.
Source: mega

Phil Collins is now sober after struggling with alcoholism.

The Grammy winner has no recollection of his kids being by his bedside.

"They were all worried that they wouldn't see me again," he said. "It could have gone terribly wrong."

"I was very lucky to have come out of that. Needless to say, I haven’t had a drink since," Phil revealed.

Phil recalled celebrating the new year with the Emily in Paris actress, spilling, "She was sitting beside me in tears, saying, 'I never thought I'd get these moments.' We had an incredible time. I can't overemphasize how fantastic it was."

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Phil Collins Has a Live-In Nurse

photo of The singer has a 24-hour live-in nurse.
Source: mega

The singer has a 24-hour live-in nurse.

Though Phil is out of the woods now — he also had five knee surgeries over the years — his complications led him to hire a live-in nurse.

"It's an ongoing thing. I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do. I've had challenges with my knee, I had everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me," he said. "I got COVID in hospital — my kidneys started to back up, you know, everything that started that could, all seemed to converge at the same time."

Will Phil Collins Ever Perform Live Again?

photo of Phil Collins is 'contemplating' the idea of performing live again.
Source: mega

Phil Collins is 'contemplating' the idea of performing live again.

In a separate interview, Phil said he's "healthier now than I have been for quite a while," but he still doesn't plan to perform when he's inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2026 in November.

"You've got to be match fit to do something like that. You’re going to have to rehearse and then by that point, if you’ve not been singing, your voice is going to be shot and then that’s not going to be good," he told BBC Breakfast. "So I’d rather not do it."

Nonetheless, the father-of-five admitted he "would contemplate" performing again: "I’m constantly saying to myself, I better go back down to my studio at home."

His last concert was in 2022.

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