BREAKING NEWS
Phil Collins Hospitalized as Rep Slams Reports He's on His Deathbed

photo of Phil Collins
Source: @DrumeoOfficial/YouTube

The 74-year-old officially retired from music in 2022.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 27 2025, Published 12:14 p.m. ET

Speculation about famed musician Phil Collins being in hospice spread like wildfire this week. The Genesis drummer has had health concerns over the years and even sustained injuries while on tour, leading many fans to question if the retired entertainer’s health has worsened while out of the public eye.

After rumors about Collins being on his deathbed went viral online, his representative revealed to a news outlet that he was recently admitted to the hospital to undergo knee surgery. Nonetheless, the 74-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.

Phil Collins Fans Unite in Support of His Health

photo of Phil Collins
Source: @DrumeoOfficial/YouTube

The drummer suffered a spinal injury in 2007.

With greats like Hulk Hogan and Ozzy Osbourne having died just days ago, fans of Collins have rallied online to express their concerns about losing another iconic figure.

“Phil Collins is in hospice? So help me God,” wrote one on X alongside a meme that read, “I can’t do this.”

“Okay, we need to form a protective circle around Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Elton John, Phil Collins and Billy Joel STAT,” wrote another.

“If Phil Collins goes next, I’m done with this planet,” a third stated.

'I've Been Sick, I Mean Very Sick'

photo of Phil Collins
Source: BBC Breakfast

Phil Collins shared in June that he is 'very sick.'

Collins, who retired from drumming in 2011 and later returned to the stage in 2022 for one last tour, shared in a recent interview from June that the curtain has been pulled on his desire to make music due to his declining state of health.

“I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens,” he shared. “But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick; I mean, very sick.”

Phil Collins

Phil Collins' Spinal Injury

photo of Phil Collins
Source: mega

The famed drummer was unable to regain full mobility in his hands after his 2009 surgery.

In 2007, Collins suffered severe nerve damage from a spinal injury on his Genesis reunion tour. He underwent surgery in 2009 but was unable to regain the ability to grip a drumstick due to numbness in his fingers.

The musician, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1999, had a second procedure in 2015 to correct his condition, leading to a significant improvement — but it wasn’t enough. During his last tour with Genesis just three years ago, Collins performed while sitting down and had his son Nic Collins take over on the drums.

'I Feel Like I've Used Up My Air Miles'

photo of Phil Collins
Source: mega

Phil Collins said he was in 'shock' after he was unable to play the drums like he used to.

In the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee explained how he never expected his health to be the reason why he’d no longer be able to make music.

“If I can’t do what I did as well as I did it, I’d rather relax and not do anything,” he admitted. “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack of it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles. It’s still kind of sinking in a bit… I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To be suddenly not be able to do that is a shock.”

