Phil Collins Hospitalized as Rep Slams Reports He's on His Deathbed

Speculation about famed musician Phil Collins being in hospice spread like wildfire this week. The Genesis drummer has had health concerns over the years and even sustained injuries while on tour, leading many fans to question if the retired entertainer’s health has worsened while out of the public eye.

After rumors about Collins being on his deathbed went viral online, his representative revealed to a news outlet that he was recently admitted to the hospital to undergo knee surgery. Nonetheless, the 74-year-old is expected to make a full recovery.