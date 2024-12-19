Phil Collins, 73, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update After Retiring From Playing the Drums in 2022: 'To Not Be Able to Do That Is a Shock'

Phil Collins, who joined the band Genesis in the 1970s and retired from playing the drums in March 2022, is giving fans a rare glimpse inside his life at 73 years old.

"It’s still kind of sinking in a bit…" the musician said in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First, which was released on Wednesday, December 18, and filmed in 2022. "I’ve spent all my life playing drums. To suddenly not be able to do that is a shock."