Piers Morgan Demands Elon Musk 'Deplatform' 'Arrogant' Kanye West on X After Heated Interview

Kanye West stormed off of Piers Morgan's show.

May 8 2025, Published 11:58 a.m. ET

Piers Morgan has called for Elon Musk to "remove" and "deplatform" Kanye West from X, formerly known as Twitter, after the "Heartless" rapper abruptly stormed out of an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Piers Morgan Calls Out Kanye West

Piers Morgan is furious at Kanye West.

In an explosive video posted to his Substack page, Morgan expressed his frustration, revealing he wanted to "wring" West "by his scrawny, arrogant neck."

This outburst came just one day after West left Morgan’s crew waiting for two hours, only to reschedule the highly anticipated interview at the last minute for the following day.

Inside the Heated Interview

At one point during the interview, West compared himself to John Lennon and Michael Jackson and accused the media of "putting out hate" about him when "there's so much love in the art I put out."

Morgan, appearing baffled, paused before asking West what he was talking about.

"Now you are not taking accountability or responsibility," West said, upset that Morgan shorted his number of X followers by a million. "No sir, this is what you get for now we can, we can circle back when you can count."

West then took his earpiece out and walked out of the camera shot, leaving his friend Sneako, who was sitting nearby, and Morgan in silence.

Piers Morgan's Response

Kanye West appeared on Piers Morgan's show alongside his friend Sneako.

Morgan reacted sharply to West after the rapper tweeted, “Let’s have a real interview someday. It’s all love." "The trouble is, Ye, it’s not all is love, is it? It’s actually all hate. It’s hate towards everybody, including your family, your ex-wife, towards Jewish people, towards other black people, towards other rappers, towards pretty much anyone you can think of," the British political host wrote. "You’ve become a hate machine fueled on social media because you have 32 or 33 million, as you corrected me, followers amplifying everything you say, all this vicious sentiment to a vast audience, and that is wrong."

"Elon Musk should remove you from X. He should deplatform you. And to those who say, ‘Well, you platformed him,’ I did, because he’s not been held to account properly on X," he continued.

Pier Morgan's Challange to Kanye West

Piers Morgan wants to have another interview with Kanye West.

Morgan insisted that West's presence on the Musk social media platform amplifies harmful messages to an alarming number of followers.

He issued a challenge, opening the door for West to engage in a real conversation: "Now, if Ye wants to have a proper interview with me about all this, I will do that, but if he wants to play silly games, then he can swing for it," he declared. Morgan urged West to "be held accountable for your despicable actions on social media" with a face-to-face sit-down in London, boldly stating, "Let’s see if you’re manly enough to do that. Or is it easier for you to attack people like Kim, like Paris Hilton?"

