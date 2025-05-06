or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kanye West
BREAKING NEWS

Kanye West Storms OFF 'Like a Big Baby' During Piers Morgan Interview

Photo of Kanye West, Piers Morgan.
Source: mega

Kanye West stormed out of Piers Morgan's interview.

By:

May 6 2025, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

It looks like Kanye West isn't a fan of Piers Morgan.

Ahead of the interview's release on Thursday, May 8, Morgan took to X to reveal the chat "did not go well," adding that the rapper "stomped off like a big baby" after just two minutes of chatting.

"So, I interviewed Kanye West again today," Morgan shared. "As I expected, given what I’ve said about him recently, it didn’t last long or go well."

kanye west storms off piers morgan interview pp
Source: MEGA

Kanye West 'stormed' out of Piers Morgan's interview.

Morgan continued: “This was him right before he stomped off like a big baby before I could ask him why he’s become a vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic prick. Drops on @piersmorganuncensored later… ”

Morgan posted a photo of West before the drama went down.

Social media star Sneako also attended the interview with West, in which the singer can be heard saying: "There is so much love in the art I put out."

In the clip, posted by OnThatNote's X (formerly Twitter) account, West said, "This is what you get for now. We'll circle back when you learn how to count," before pulling out his earpiece and walking away without any explanation.

"Yeah, that's for Ye, but it's nice to meet you, Piers," Sneako then says in the clip, trying to make the situation better before the video cuts out.

Kanye West

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West walked out of Piers Morgan's interview.

West then appears to accuse Morgan of "failing to take accountability or responsibility."

Morgan said the full interview would air "uncensored" soon.

"Ye did walk out, after two minutes.. because he’s a sniveling little coward," Morgan added. "Happy to continue the interview when/if you grow a pair."

Sneako then hit back at the TV star, stating, "If you want to do a proper interview then show basic respect."

piers morgan mega
Source: MEGA

Piers Morgan called the rapper a 'coward.'

West has been making headlines as of late for his erratic behavior.

West seemed to lose it during a livestream, which was shared online, over his children, North, 11, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

[DJ] Akademiks put that battery in my back, bro. ‘Cause I was in the airport by myself … I’mma go get these kids, man!” said West, who now goes by Ye.

“F--- all these f--- n-----. I’mma go get these kids, bro. I’m talking to the lawyers — it gets to the point where I don’t lose my f----- mind where I got to get used to not seeing my kids,” the Grammy winner shouted.

