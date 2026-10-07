ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Piers Morgan Questions Charles Spencer's Claims About Sister Princess Diana After Earl 'Published an Egregious Defamatory Lie' About TV Star Source: MEGA Piers Morgan trashed Charles Spencer's credibility, arguing a major error regarding Morgan in the Earl's memoir ruins his claims about King Charles. Joshua Sila Oct. 7 2026, Published 12:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan questioned Charles Spencer's claims about King Charles after an error in the Earl's memoir made him doubt his account of other events. "If he can get something so grotesquely wrong about me over several pages, which is so easy to check and prove he got it wrong, then why should we believe him about anything he says about King Charles?" Morgan questioned in a recent interview. The broadcaster spoke after Spencer apologized for an error about the TV star in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer's Error Put Morgan at the Center of the Dispute

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer’s memoir incorrectly identified Morgan as the 'Daily Mirror' editor involved when invasive photos of Princess Diana surfaced in 1993.

Spencer's memoir incorrectly identified Morgan as the editor of the Daily Mirror when invasive photographs of Princess Diana were published in 1993. Morgan was working at The Sun at the time and did not become Daily Mirror editor until 1995. Spencer later acknowledged the mistake and apologized. Morgan accepted the apology, but he did not consider the matter settled. "He's published an egregious defamatory lie about me," Morgan told Fox News Digital. He also pointed out that the passage remained in copies of the book being sold: "It's not just a one-off reference. We're talking about several pages here." Morgan said his legal team wanted the offending pages removed and called for the book to be reissued.

Article continues below advertisement

Spencer Made Serious Claims About King Charles

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer's memoir alleged that a 'giddily elated' King Charles dismissively claimed the family would soon forget Princess Diana.

The dispute goes beyond Morgan's role at the Daily Mirror. Spencer also made striking claims about his former brother-in-law, King Charles. He recalled a conversation with the then-Prince Charles after Diana's death, claiming Charles told him, "We'll forget her soon enough!" Spencer also wrote that King Charles sounded "giddily elated" when they spoke about Diana's death. Morgan strongly rejected that account, stating, "It's hard to imagine a more disgusting thing to say. I don't believe for a moment that Charles was like that." Buckingham Palace did not directly address the claims, though a palace spokesman instead noted that grief can affect memory and judgment.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan Questioned Spencer's Historical Record

Source: MEGA Piers Morgan further slammed the Earl's historian credentials, calling Charles Spencer's description of a 1997 phone call an absolute lie.

In a September 18 interview, Spencer defended his account of his conversation with the King. "I can tell you here and now, those are exactly the words he said," Spencer reported. He added that he had spoken to King Charles only twice and was "hyper alert" to what he was saying.

Spencer Stood by His Claims About King Charles

Source: MEGA Charles Spencer explained he was hyper-alert during his telephone calls with King Charles right after Princess Diana's death.