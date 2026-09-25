NEWS Piers Morgan Reacts to Macklemore Announcing Free Palestine Tour After Ed Sheeran Drama: 'Suspect This Was the Game Plan All Along' Source: MEGA Piers Morgan suggested Macklemore was grifting for a charity tour. Adam Downer Sept. 25 2026, Published 3:46 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Piers Morgan has voiced suspicion that Macklemore purposefully got himself kicked off of Ed Sheeran's tour in order to launch his own tour in support of Palestine. After the "Thrift Shop" rapper announced a brief European tour in which all the proceeds will go to organizations supporting Palestine, the British pundit chimed in. "Suspect this was the game plan all along," he claimed.

Article continues below advertisement

Macklemore Announced a New Tour Supporting Palestine

Source: MEGA Macklemore got kicked off Ed Sheeran's tour.

On September 24, Macklemore announced October dates in Paris, Dublin and London, saying that all the money from those shows would go to similar organizations. "What happened to me is bigger than one artist or one stage," he wrote on X. "When the billionaire class can decide which voices are allowed on stage and which ones are too dangerous to hear, everyone should be paying attention. So we're going on tour. All proceeds will benefit organizations supporting the Palestinian people and movement." Morgan quote-tweeted the announcement, suggesting that Macklemore had planned the weeks long controversy, which lost him millions of dollars, with the goal of putting on this new tour.

Article continues below advertisement

Commenters Didn't Buy Morgan's Argument

Source: MEGA Few bought Morgan's suspicions.

Morgan's suspicions were met with widespread doubt. "'Game plans' don't usually include giving away all the proceeds to charity Piers," one dismissive commenter wrote. "Ah yes his sinister, diabolical, manipulative plot to hold some concerts and give away all the proceeds is coming along nicely," joked a second. "Wha? You think he wanted to get canceled from a massive Ed Sheeran tour in the US so that he can have his own much much smaller tour in the U.K.?" asked a confused third.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Ed Sheeran / Macklemore Concert Became a Lightning Rod of Controversy

Source: MEGA Sheeran's tour has faced misfortune since it dropped Sheeran.

Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran's Loop tour in mid-September after making on-stage statements supporting Palestine amidst the country's ongoing conflict with Israel. In response, NFL owner Robert Kraft told Sheeran he and other owners would not allow the tour to come through their stadiums if Macklemore remained a part of it. After the tour dropped Macklemore, every other supporting act and Sheeran's own backing band dropped out in solidarity, leaving Sheeran to carry on the tour by himself.

Sheeran's Gilette Stadium Concert Was Canceled

Source: MEGA Kraft flexed his influence to boot Macklemore from the tour.