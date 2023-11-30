The Pioneering Spirit of World Whiskey Society: A Step Further Into Tradition and Innovation With Exciting New Whiskey Releases
The art of whiskey making is a delicate balance between tradition and innovation—a balance of grains, water, yeast, wood, and time that results in liquid harmony. Whiskey enthusiasts of the modern age are certainly more adventurous than ever, seeking sensory journeys filled with unique experiences and diverse flavors. This evolution in taste has created a fantastic space for companies like the World Whiskey Society (WWS) to thrive.
Guided by Alex Kogan, a whiskey connoisseur, the World Whiskey Society has championed an approach that marries the old with the new and the familiar with the exotic. Kogan’s passion for exploration and perfection has resulted in a strategy that keeps whiskey lovers on their toes, eagerly anticipating what the company will unveil next.
“Rather than pigeonholing ourselves into a single product line that runs indefinitely, we prefer to cultivate exclusivity,” Kogan says.“We introduce new releases frequently—sometimes weekly, sometimes monthly. Each release might feature a different barrel under a different brand. This has helped keep our offerings fresh and exciting, allowing us to cater to a wide range of palates.”
This model has proven to be quite a game-changer, with each release from WWS becoming a sought-after event for whiskey aficionados. For example, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Mizunara oak, a masterclass in flavor fusion that marries the East and the West, showcasing the World Whiskey Society’s commitment to crafting innovative, globally influenced whiskeys.
Matured in newly charred oak before being finished in Japanese Mizunara Oak barrels, which are customarily used to age Shochu spirits, the KY Straight Bourbon Whiskey exhibits a delightful depth of character: the spicy and sugary tones brought by a blend of vanilla, honey, and licorice tones, with each sip revealing yet another layer of this playful yet sophisticated fusion.
As the World Whiskey Society continues to pen its delectable narrative, a fresh chapter will introduce its latest offerings. Kogan highlights that each upcoming release was created to offer whiskey lovers brand-new adventures in taste and craftsmanship.
Gracing the list are 10-year-old Straight Bourbon finished in tequila barrels, featured in WWS’ Classic Collection, 10-year-old KY Bourbon in a unique unicorn-shaped bottle, and the three WWS Reserve Collection products, namely the 33-year-old Macallan Single Malt, 32-year-old Aultmore Single Malt, and the 32-year-old Strathmill Single Malt.
“I’m filled with anticipation and excitement regarding our new releases,” Kogan shares. “These whiskeys tell a one-of-a-kind story of time, patience, and craftsmanship. We’re eager to share these singular expressions with whiskey lovers worldwide.”
The 32-year-old Aultmore Single Malt Whiskey is a testament to the World Whiskey Society’s unmatched aging processes. The creamy nose is dominated by a scent of vanilla, with hints of lemon that lead into waves of a toffee-vanilla mix. The cast accentuates the malt and produces a caramel-like roundness, typical for a well-aged spirit.
Kogan shares his excitement about the spirit, stating, “This wasn’t just about introducing a new product. It was a way for us to share another piece of our journey with our clientele and take a step further into our quest for excellence and love for innovation.”
Indeed, the quest continues with the 32-year-old Strathmill Single Malt Whiskey. With a sweet and ever so slightly sour nose of lemon and pineapple that graduates into a fruit-filled palate, this whiskey delivers a well-rounded flavor that culminates in an oak and honeyed spice finish, thus taking its rightful place on the world liquor stage.
The Strathmill Single Malt is a shining example of WWS’s dedication to quality and versatility, demonstrating the beauty of age and the magic of patience.
As Kogan says, “It’s a harmony of flavors that speaks volumes about the subtlety and strength of well-aged whiskey.”
The World Whiskey Society’s journey has cemented the company’s tireless commitment to quality, exploration, and diversity. With each release, they have expanded their portfolio and pushed the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of whiskey. This latest chapter, which features some of the finest examples of liquor craftsmanship, will enthrall whiskey connoisseurs worldwide, eagerly awaiting the subsequent releases.
Kogan shares their sentiment: "Our mission has always been about more than just whiskey. It’s been about crafting experiences, stirring emotions, and creating memories. With the new releases, we hope to get at least one step closer to achieving this goal.”