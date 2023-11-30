The Pioneering Spirit of World Whiskey Society: A Step Further Into Tradition and Innovation With Exciting New Whiskey Releases

The art of whiskey making is a delicate balance between tradition and innovation—a balance of grains, water, yeast, wood, and time that results in liquid harmony. Whiskey enthusiasts of the modern age are certainly more adventurous than ever, seeking sensory journeys filled with unique experiences and diverse flavors. This evolution in taste has created a fantastic space for companies like the World Whiskey Society (WWS) to thrive.

Guided by Alex Kogan, a whiskey connoisseur, the World Whiskey Society has championed an approach that marries the old with the new and the familiar with the exotic. Kogan’s passion for exploration and perfection has resulted in a strategy that keeps whiskey lovers on their toes, eagerly anticipating what the company will unveil next.

“Rather than pigeonholing ourselves into a single product line that runs indefinitely, we prefer to cultivate exclusivity,” Kogan says.“We introduce new releases frequently—sometimes weekly, sometimes monthly. Each release might feature a different barrel under a different brand. This has helped keep our offerings fresh and exciting, allowing us to cater to a wide range of palates.”

This model has proven to be quite a game-changer, with each release from WWS becoming a sought-after event for whiskey aficionados. For example, the Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey finished in Mizunara oak, a masterclass in flavor fusion that marries the East and the West, showcasing the World Whiskey Society’s commitment to crafting innovative, globally influenced whiskeys.