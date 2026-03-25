Piper Perabo Says 'Conversations Are Ongoing' About Potential 'Coyote Ugly' Sequel as Actress Says Role Was a 'Huge Turning Point' in Her Career

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Piper Perabo, who played Violet Sanford in Coyote Ugly, a movie about a woman in her 20s trying to chase her dreams of making it big as a singer-songwriter until she discovers a New York City bar that changes her world, is grateful for the role. "It’s kind of amazing. The music — written by Diane Warren — is a big part of it. And the film blends empowerment and music in a way that still connects with people," the actress, 49, who is promoting Bliss’ Fabgirl Firm Firming & Contouring Body Cream, an upgraded version of the brand’s previously named Fatgirl Slim, originally inspired by the '90s music artist, exclusively tells OK!. "It was a huge turning point. It helped me get into rooms and auditions I couldn’t access before. I was also the same age as my character, chasing a dream in a big city, so it felt very real."

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Source: mega 'Coyote Ugly' premiered in 2000.

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Last year, the Covert Affairs starlet previously hinted at a sequel over 25 years after the flick was released. "I can’t share much — I got in trouble last time I mentioned it! But I can say conversations are ongoing," she quips.

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Source: mega Piper Perabo teased a potential sequel could be in the works.

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Perabo has had quite the career, from movies to TV and so much more, and she's excited for all that's to come. "I love theater — that’s why I live in New York. There are so many plays, directors, and writers I want to work with. Every year, new voices emerge, and that’s exciting to me," she shares, noting she isn't interested in writing or directing. "I admire people who can do that, but I’m not one of them. I’m still very focused on acting — I love the craft and feel like I’m right in the middle of it," she adds.

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In the meantime, Perabo is thrilled to be partnering with Bliss for their Fabgirl Firm Firming & Contouring Body Cream. With western aesthetic trending and in celebration of Coyote Ugly’s 25th anniversary, Perabo loves that the product is an all-over body moisturizer designed to visibly tone and smooth uneven skin while enhancing the look of elasticity. Powered by collagen amino acids to help support skin’s natural collagen, along with niacinamide to improve the look of tone and texture, this formula helps promote a firmer, more refined appearance. With a rich, luxurious feel, the cream works from head to toe to help lift and contour areas like arms, legs, and the abdomen. Magnolia officinalis bark extract and caffeine help refresh and revitalize skin while smoothing uneven texture for a more toned look, leaving skin feeling supple and sculpted. "It was so fun when Bliss reached out. I live in downtown Manhattan, which is where they’re based, and I’ve been using Bliss since I moved there in the ’90s. It’s such an iconic downtown brand," she shares. "I’m very much a 'wash-and-go' girl, but of course, you still want to look healthy and glowing. This cream goes on so smoothly — it’s really moisturizing. Especially at the end of winter, when everyone’s skin is so dry — Manhattan apartments with radiators can be brutal — you’re just ready to feel glowy again for spring. So it felt like a really natural fit for me."

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Source: Bliss The actress is excited to partner with Bliss.

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She adds, "I hate when lotion takes forever to rub in. I have long hair, so I’ll pin it up while I wait, and it’s just annoying. Or you put your clothes on and they stick — it’s the worst. This cream is super rich, but it absorbs really quickly, which I love. One of the things I like about Bliss is that I really think about how safe and healthy the products are. That’s important to me, and this fits that."

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For Perabo, who doesn't "fear" aging, "beauty is really about health." "When you feel good, you feel confident — and that carries into your whole day: your work, your relationships, everything," she states. "Even though I’m low-maintenance, I still want to feel like my best self. Taking care of my skin helps with that. It’s actually an interesting adventure. Each decade brings something new, and I’m definitely smarter now than I was when I was younger."

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Source: Bliss 'Bliss is such an iconic New York brand,' she said.

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The Butterfly star is also happy her worlds are colliding. "It’s fun that Coyote Ugly is such an iconic New York movie, and Bliss is such an iconic New York brand. They both have that nostalgic, empowering energy — it’s a really fun connection," she concludes.