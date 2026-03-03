Playboy Model Sandra Taylor 'Regrets Mentioning' Donald Trump Fling Despite 'Wonderful' Time With President: 'I'm Forever Grateful'

Article continues below advertisement

Playboy model Sandra Taylor doesn't regret her fling with Donald Trump — only the fact that she reminded the public of it. In a new interview, the 59-year-old opened up about how discussing her short-lived romance with the 79-year-old president in 2015 came back to bite her in the years that followed. "I regret mentioning it at all," Taylor admitted to Daily Mail of the brief 1991 fling she had with Trump in her early 20s, claiming she unfairly faced backlash as a result of her comments to Page Six more than a decade ago.

"No good came out of it. Only negative came out of it," the one-time Playboy covergirl — who starred on the magazine's 1995 cover in a stars and stripes bikini — explained. Taylor said her dalliance with Trump began after the then-businessman saw her photo on the front of New York magazine and gave her a call. The Princess Bride actress noted Trump's interest in her occurred shortly after her father died.

The fling, however, was kept mostly under the radar until 2015, when the Republican politician was at the height of his first presidential campaign and Page Six asked Taylor if Trump was good in bed during an interview for her role in the Gary Marshall comedy Mother's Day. "Omigosh, he was great," Taylor candidly confessed at the time, recalling how she went on three dates with Trump shortly after he divorced his first wife, Ivana. "I think he'd be a terrific president." At one point during the interview, Taylor detailed a romantic walk her and Trump took through Central Park South, where they encountered a homeless man.

Taylor's praise of The Apprentice star triggered anti-Trump social media trolls to berate the Playboy model for speaking fondly of the conservative leader. "Do you see that guy there? He's worth about $50 million more than I am," Taylor recounted Trump — whose businesses were failing at the time — telling her during the stroll. The actress also credited Trump for persuading her to change her name, which was once Sandi Korn. "I've been Sandra Taylor ever since," she told Page Six in 2015.

