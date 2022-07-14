Inside Their Bitter Divorce: Ivana Trump Once Claimed Donald Trump Made Her Feel 'Violated' During Sex
Former President Donald Trump penned a heartfelt tribute to his ex-wife Ivana Trump after news broke of her tragic passing at the age of 73-years-old. However, throughout their rollercoaster relationship and subsequent bitter divorce, their feelings for each other weren't always so tender.
Ivana once accused her husband of sexually assaulting her, later amending her allegations, elaborating that she had felt "violated" by the incident.
The alleged altercation occurred in 1989, following a heated argument between the former couple, as described in the book Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump written by reporter Harry Hurt III.
Hurt penned that the embattled businessman held her arms and tore out chunks of her hair after being infuriated at his then-wife for suggesting a plastic surgeon that performed a painful scalp reduction on him. He then reportedly stripped off her clothing and proceeded to commit a "violent" sexual assault on her.
"According to versions she repeats to some of her closest confidantes, ‘he raped me,'" Hurt wrote in the tell-all, continuing to allege Ivana fled from him, locking herself in a room upstairs and cried "for the rest of the night" after the incident.
"As she looks in horror at the ripped-out hair scattered all over the bed, he glares at her and asks with menacing casualness: ‘Does it hurt?’" Hurt wrote in another section of the book.
Donald vehemently denied the events took place, calling them "obviously false" and the work of an "unattractive guy" who he claimed wrote the book because he was a "vindictive and jealous person."
"It’s incorrect and done by a guy without much talent," the former president continued, according to Newsday.
Their divorce was finalized in 1992, three years after the alleged attack took place, following rumors Donald was having an affair with Marla Maples. He later married the younger actress in 1993. They share one daughter, Tiffany Trump.
As OK! previously reported, Donald confirmed his ex-wife's death via his Truth Social platform on Thursday afternoon, July 14.
"I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City," he wrote. "She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life."