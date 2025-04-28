Playboy Twins Karissa and Kristina Shannon Feared They'd End Up Dead After 'Traumatic' Few Years in Hugh Hefner's Mansion

"We always say ‘Playboy’ will always be a part of our lives,” Karissa told People. “We were ‘Playboy’ fans and we still are ‘Playboy’ fans. Even though it turned out to be very traumatic for us, there were also a lot of high points.”

Once Hugh showed favoritism toward the then-19-year old twins, they shared they were met with “extreme jealousy” from other playmates.

"We got a lot of jealousy from the other playmates because we were twins,” Kristina recalled. “We were the first twins to each get our own months, which made Playboy history. We were the youngest playmates and the youngest girlfriends.”