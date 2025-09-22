Pocket FM: The Startup that Pioneered Audio Series and Made the Entertainment Industry Follow in Its Footsteps

The serialized audio drama has received a second life after 2018-born startup Pocket FM decided to resurrect this 30s era of storytelling in its modern avatar: the audio series.

Margaret Ellen Noonan (aka Peggy Noonan) was a primary speechwriter and special assistant to the 40th American President, Ronald Reagan. In her memoir, “What I Saw at the Revolution: A Political Life in the Reagan Era,” she wrote, “TV gives everyone an image, but radio gives birth to a million images in a million brains.”

Noonan’s comment was about the dramatic adaptation of stories, or radio drama, which dominated American radios before the arrival of cable television. The truth is, no other dramatic art form directly demands the audience as a creative partner, sparks imaginations, or could possibly take the audience anywhere in any era except for the audio drama, which single-handedly dominated the world of entertainment between the 1930s and 1960s.

Audio drama, or radio drama, is a dramatized performance that’s purely acoustic without any visual component. Dialogues, music, and sound effects create a form of art that takes the audience into a world of imagination.

The Golden Era of Audio Drama

The Halloween of 1938 is remembered for a different reason. On October 30, CBS Radio Network aired a dramatic adaptation of H.G. Wells’s science fiction novel “The War of the Worlds” as a live, full-cast audio drama. The audio retelling on nationwide radio waves seemed so real to people at the time that many even fled their homes trying to escape the “Gas Raid from Mars.” Help lines never stopped ringing that night.

The next morning, The New York Times front page read: “Radio Listeners in panic, Taking War Drama as Fact”. Until that day, no other form of entertainment had received such widespread success. What followed was a proliferation of audio drama.

Forty years later, audio drama experienced its first significant boost with the BBC Radio 4 broadcast of “The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams in a serialized format.

The frenzy, however, began to fade away after 1990 with the emergence of cable television, which dominated homes over the next several decades. Yet, that, too, eventually had to make way for streaming services as the internet and smartphones proliferated.

Enters Pocket FM

Things, however, were moving at a slower pace in India until Reliance Jio entered and made mobile data one of the cheapest forms of connectivity in the world. Entertainment became a 24/7 affair, and over-the-top (OTT) players, primarily video, mushroomed.

Like many, Rohan Nayak’s daily routine included about three hours of travel to and from work. For entertainment, he explored all available audio options, including podcasts, audiobooks, and others. “What I really craved during those times was pure entertainment in audio format, and that seemed to be lacking,” Nayak said.

That frustration eventually led Nayak, along with co-founders Nishant KS and Prateek Dixit, to launch Pocket FM in September 2018, aiming to create a niche in non-music audio entertainment.