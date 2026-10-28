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Podcaster Kim Iversen Says Jeremy Piven Dumped Her After 5 Dates Because She Wouldn't Sleep With Him

Split image of Kim Iversen and Jeremy Piven.
Source: @KIMIVERSEN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Kim Iversen used her breakup with Jeremy Piven to weigh in on dating expectations, revealing he ended their romance after five dates without intimacy.

Oct. 28 2026, Published 10:36 a.m. ET

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Kim Iversen is weighing in on modern dating after claiming Jeremy Piven ended things with her because she wasn't ready to take their relationship to the next level.

"Five dates in and I wouldn't sleep with him, he ended it, said I must not be that interested," the podcaster wrote on X.

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Source: @KimIversenShow/X
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Iversen Responded to a Debate About Dating

Image of Kim Iversen.
Source: @KIMIVERSEN/INSTAGRAM

The discussion started when a user on X questioned whether his friend was right to end a promising romance after three dates without intimacy.

Iversen shared the post on October 26 in response to Westside L.A. Guy, who asked whether a friend had been too harsh after ending things with a woman following three dates without being intimate.

"My friend went on 3 great dates with a girl (yes this included dinner dates), no s--," the original post began. "I told him he's cooked, that he should cut his losses."

The user added that the woman wasn't happy when his friend called it quits.

"Was he too harsh towards her?" the post continued. "Should he have done a fourth date?"

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Iversen Called Out Double Standards

Split image of Kim Iversen and Jeremy Piven.
Source: @KIMIVERSEN/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Kim Iversen argued that women face conflicting dating expectations.

Iversen weighed in on the discussion, calling out what she saw as conflicting expectations for women.

"This is what women are dealing with," she wrote. "Put out before commitment and you're a s---, don't put out by the third date and you're a bad investment."

The podcaster then brought up her own experience. "Reminds me of when I dated Jeremy Piven," she wrote, before explaining that the actor ditched her because she wasn't willing to sleep with him after five outings.

Iversen did not specify when she and the actor dated.

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Her Post Drew Conflicting Responses

Image of Kim Iversen.
Source: @KIMIVERSEN/INSTAGRAM

Iversen's post drew mixed reactions.

Iversen's views drew mixed responses, with Westside L.A. Guy writing, "I like Jeremy Piven even more now! He's a smart guy."

One commenter highlighted what they saw as conflicting expectations among conservative men: "Right-wing men: 'We want a trad wife.' Also right-wing men: 'You must put out by the third date.' Also right-wing men: 'But a trad wife will remain pure until marriage.'"

Another argued that intimacy should depend on mutual desire rather than a set number of dates. Iversen challenged the point directly: "Ryan, is there no room for waiting for commitment before a woman has s--?"

Iversen also pushed back against a commenter who blamed feminism for problems in modern dating, writing, "I'm gonna blame men for acting like p---- victims."

Iversen Has Never Shied Away From Controversial Topics

Image of Kim Iversen.
Source: @KIMIVERSEN/INSTAGRAM

Kim Iversen previously drew attention for opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

The recent debate is the latest example of Iversen weighing in on contentious subjects. While co-hosting The Hill's Rising, she became a vocal critic of COVID-19 vaccine mandates and pandemic restrictions.

"Coercion works, but is it ethical?" she asked during an October 2021 segment, questioning whether people should have to choose between their livelihoods and their personal autonomy.

Iversen also criticized Dr. Anthony Fauci and pandemic policies.

In 2022, she left Rising after the show decided to proceed with a Fauci interview without her, according to an outlet. She later explained that she had promised viewers she would not stay if she were "censored, held back or limited."

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