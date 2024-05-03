Home > Photos > Music PHOTOS 13 Pop Groups You Forgot Existed: The Cheetah Girls, Danity Kane and More Source: MEGA

5ive

Formed in 1997, 5ive introduced Sean Conlon, Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, Abz Love and Jason Brown to the world — though the latter two did not join the group when they reunited in 2006 and 2012. Among their hits were "When the Lights Go Out," "Everybody Get Up" and "Keep On Movin'."

98 Degrees

98 Degrees — Nick and Drew Lachey's band with Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons — began their career as a band after their meeting in Massillon, Ohio. After signing with Motown Records, the group immediately scored a slot on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Invisible Man."

All Saints

Originally founded as All Saints 1.9.7.5, the girl group All Saints peaked in the charts with their debut album in 1997. Aside from their music, the members also influenced British fashion in the years after they launched their career as cargo pants hit a new level of fame.

B2K

Boys of the New Millennium, or B2K, featured Omarion, Raz-B, J-Boog and Lil' Fizz. With the group's self-titled debut album, they scored spots in different charts before releasing two more albums in 2002: Santa Hooked Me Up and Pandemonium!.

Clique Girlz

In 2008, Clique Girlz appeared in the spotlight with their debut album, Incredible. They collaborated with different artists until they disbanded in 2009 after Sara Diamond exited the group. They reformed in the same year with different members, only to split again afterward.

Danity Kane

Source: MEGA

"Ride for You" and "Show Stopper" hitmaker Danity Kane debuted with five members after the third iteration of the Making the Band series in 2005. The group released three studio albums: self-titled in 2006, Welcome to the Dollhouse in 2008 and DK3 in 2014.

Eden's Crush

Source: MEGA

Through Popstars, Eden's Crush started performing as a group after the show's finale. The group — consisting of Nicole Scherzinger, Rosanna Tavarez, Maile Misajon, Ana Maria Lombo and Ivette Sosa — released "Get Over Yourself" in 2001 before disbanding a year later.

Girls Aloud

Source: MEGA

Girls Aloud reunited in 2023, a decade after they split in 2013. They found fame through their albums Sound of the Underground, What Will the Neighbours Say?, Chemistry, Tangled Up and Out of Control. Their success in the music industry also caused them to earn different accolades and nicknames, including "Most Successful Reality TV Group" in the 2011 edition of the Guinness World Records.

LFO

Source: LFO MEGA

In 1995, LFO members Brad Fischetti, Rich Cronin and Brian Gillis formed the band and released their hit tracks "Summer Girls" and "Girl on TV." Unfortunately, Gillis and Cronin later passed away.

M2M

M2M led Marit Larsen and Marion Raven into the spotlight. The musical duo was famous for making the soundtrack of Pokemon: The First Movie before their split in 2002. They also released worldwide hits, including "Pretty Boy," "Mirror Mirror" and "Don't Say You Love Me."

Savage Garden

Source: MEGA

In 2001, Savage Garden disbanded over a year after the group was formed in Brisbane, Queensland, in 1993. Before they split, they released several notable tracks like "I Knew I Loved You," "To the Moon & Back," "Crash and Burn" and "I Want You."

Sister2Sister

Real-life sisters Christine and Sharon Muscat formed their group, Sister2Sister. They marked the beginning of their careers with the single "Sister," before opening for Britney Spears' Oops… I Did It Again Tour in the U.S.

The Cheetah Girls

Source: MEGA

The Cheetah Girls became the official girl group of Disney Channel's original movie, The Cheetah Girls. The amount of support and love the band received led them to continue their career outside the film. The members released movies and songs while touring until they broke up in 2008.