Home > News NEWS From Pop Stardom to Literary Heights: Stacey Jackson's Empowering Journey Source: Stacey Jackson

Stacey Jackson is a name that resonates with resilience, creativity, and empowerment. Having launched her music career at the age of 40, she has inspired countless stay-at-home moms and women worldwide. Now, Stacey is back with a dynamic new single, "SUPER WOMAN," and an intriguing debut novel, "How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom," showcasing her versatility and determination. "SUPER WOMAN," set to be the title track of her upcoming album, is more than just a song; it's a powerful anthem for women everywhere. With its uplifting beat and motivational lyrics, it embodies the spirit of perseverance and self-belief. "I have been very lucky through the years, having surrounded myself with a community of driven, strong-minded, brilliant empowering women all my life. Having such amazing positivity and inspiration around fuels me," Stacey shares.

Article continues below advertisement

Her musical journey began with her debut single "Live It Up," featuring Snoop Dogg, and has since expanded to include four albums and over a dozen singles. Despite the ageist nature of the music industry, Stacey has thrived, her collaboration with Snoop Dogg serving as a significant milestone. "I suspect if someone told me when I was 11 dreaming of becoming a pop star that 30 years later, I would be recording a record with Snoop Dogg, I would’ve thought they were crazy. Having that experience, I suppose, gave my artistry a notch of validation in a really tough, ageist industry, but perhaps even gave me more confidence to propel forward and take more chances." In addition to her musical endeavors, Stacey hosts a weekly music show, "Stacey Jackson In The 80s," on Spotlight TV, and founded StaeFit, a fitness apparel line. Her novel, "How a Gangsta Rapper Made Me A Better Mom," released earlier this year, has topped bestseller lists, further cementing her status as a multifaceted talent.

Source: Stacey Jackson

Article continues below advertisement

Balancing these roles, Stacey attributes her success to community and the willingness to seek help. "It doesn’t happen immediately, when you’re a new mom especially, you’re overwhelmed and tired. But I am a strong believer in looking after yourself and continuing to do as much as possible for yourself because if you are not a happy ‘You,’ I think you will not be able to be a happy mom, partner, friend, co-worker, etc. All of my positive relationships throughout the years have been integral to my journey, and that’s what inspires my songs." The empowering message of "SUPER WOMAN" is clear in its chorus: YA, I’M A LOT I LIKE WHAT I GOT I’M SUPERWOMAN YA, I WON’T STOP I LIKE WHAT I GOT I’M SUPERWOMAN

Article continues below advertisement

The album, set to release later this summer, promises a blend of 80s-inspired pop and modern dance tracks, a fusion Stacey has mastered. "Great question, I grew up in the 80s and have been massively influenced by the genres of music in that era. I was a hardcore rocker in the early to mid-80s and then at the end of the era I got into dance and hip hop—especially because I was teaching fitness and aerobic classes at that time and I was in gyms and clubs a lot and became obsessed with the beats." Stacey's excitement about promoting "SUPER WOMAN" is palpable. "I am currently on tour around the UK, performing at festivals, clubs, and prides around the country, with my incredible dancers in tow! I am also simultaneously plugging the book, 'How A Gangsta Rapper Made Me a Better Mom,' doing loads of podcasts and radio too. At the end of the year, the audio version of the book will be released with an entire soundtrack that I wrote incorporated into the story." Stacey elaborates on her journey: "Creating is what I love to do, and I’m in my happy place, so I write songs about feeling happy and being positive and never giving up on yourself or on your passions. My journey led me to creating more songs, hosting three seasons of a TV show, and writing a book."

Article continues below advertisement

Stacey's story is one of perseverance, talent, and the unwavering belief that it's never too late to chase your dreams. Her new single "SUPER WOMAN" is set to inspire and uplift, proving once again that age is just a number and empowerment is for everyone. "I personally love to dance and to move—it’s not just great for you physically of course, but really great for your mental health. The adrenaline and dopamine hit I get when I hear music and I’m jumping around is like a drug for me." For those who feel it's too late to pursue their dreams, Stacey has a message: "Read my book. But seriously, I would say that the number of years of age is not just the number depicting how old you are, it’s the number of years you’ve been loved, you have loved, you’ve learned, you’ve created, you’ve thought and you’ve experienced. That in itself is confidence."

Stacey's connection to her audience is a significant part of her success. "When I’m performing, I try to tell some stories of why I wrote that particular record, or some funny and interesting tidbits of the industry or my journey. I love to engage with the audience. It’s such a high when I see people singing my lyrics and dancing to my songs." Stacey Jackson continues to defy age and inspire, proving that empowerment and creativity have no bounds. For more information, visit Stacey Jackson's official website.