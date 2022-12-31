When Pope Benedict XVI Took Over For John Paul II: Details

"The cardinals have elected me, a simple, humble worker in the vineyard of the Lord," Ratzinger told the throngs in St. Peter's Square shouting Viva ii Papa?' ("Long live the Pope!"). "I entrust myself to your prayers."

It was a humble statement from aVatican hardliner better known for being in conservative lockstep with his predecessor, John Paul, and his equally strict policing of dissent within the church. Nicknamed the Enforcer for his work at the head of the church's Congregaion for the Doctrine of Faith (formerly the Inquisition) Ratzinger once derided rock music as "a vehicle of anti religion," blasted homosexuality as "an intrinsic moral evil" and told a reporter that media reports on the church sexual abuse scandals in America were part of a "planned campaign."