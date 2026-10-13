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Pope Leo XIV Diagnosed With Lung Cancer After Undergoing Surgery to Remove Lower Lobe of Right Lung, Vatican Confirms

Photo of Pope Leo XIV
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing a scheduled surgery on October 13.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET

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Pope Leo XIV was diagnosed with lung cancer after undergoing surgery to remove the lower lobe of his lung.

The Vatican confirmed that the pope, 71, underwent thoracic surgery "as scheduled" on Tuesday, October 13, during which tests confirmed a diagnosis of lung adenocarcinoma.

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Pope Leo XIV's Surgery Was 'Successful'

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Photo of Pope Leo XIV's scheduled surgery on Tuesday, October 13, was 'successful,' according to the Vatican.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV's scheduled surgery on Tuesday, October 13, was 'successful,' according to the Vatican.

"The surgery was successful, and there were no complications," the Vatican said in a bulletin after the 90-minute procedure. "To ensure a radical resection, the lower lobe of the right lung was removed using a video-assisted technique. Intraoperative histological examination confirmed the diagnosis of pulmonary adenocarcinoma, as suspected from pre-operative tests."

The procedure went "according to plan," with Leo "regaining consciousness normally" and recovering at Agostino Gemelli University Policlinic hospital in northwest Rome.

The hospital stay marked the first of his pontificate, which began in May 2025.

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Pope Leo XIV Said the Nodule Was Discovered 'at a Very Early Stage'

Photo of Pope Leo XIX's nodule was detected at a 'very early stage.'
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIX's nodule was detected at a 'very early stage.'

The religious leader first revealed that doctors discovered a "nodule" on his lung on Sunday, October 11, while addressing a crowd gathered in Rome's St. Peter's Square.

The pope said the growth had been detected "at a very early stage" and was "well contained."

"The doctors believe it's best to take action, so, following their advice, I've decided to have surgery to remove it," Leo said during the noon blessing. "Thank you for your spiritual support, and I entrust myself to your prayers."

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Pope Leo XIV Expected to Recover Within a Week

Photo of Pope Leo XIV's public engagements are canceled until October 20.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV's public engagements are canceled until October 20.

At the time, Leo, the first American pope, said he still planned to travel to South America next month as scheduled.

The Vatican will continue to operate in the pope's absence, though his public events are canceled through October 20. Any matters requiring his signature would also be postponed.

Pope Leo XIV Reportedly Requires 1 Week to Recover From Surgery

Photo of Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope in May 2025.
Source: MEGA

Pope Leo XIV became the first American pope in May 2025.

A spokesperson confirmed on Sunday, October 11, that the pope would need about a week to recover following the operation.

Lung adenocarcinoma is a common form of lung cancer, and survival rates largely depend on who early the disease is detected and which genetic mutations are present.

"If this is cancer, the outcomes are quite good, with a five-year disease free survival of (more than) 80 percent for the earliest stages of non-small cell lung cancer," Dr. Matthew Triplette, specialist in pulmonary and critical care medicine at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, told CNN earlier this week.

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