Porsha Williams Reveals Emergency Partial Hysterectomy After Doctors Found 21 Fibroids — Including One the Size of a Cantaloupe

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Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams revealed she was rushed into an emergency partial hysterectomy earlier this year after doctors found 21 uterine fibroids. "It all happened so fast. It really didn't hit me until I woke up in the hospital bed," Williams, 45, said during an interview with CBS Mornings on Friday, September 18.

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Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) says she had an emergency partial hysterectomy earlier this year, after doctors discovered 21 uterine fibroids.



In an exclusive interview, Williams tells @gayleking about the shock of discovering the fibroids and learning how to advocate for… pic.twitter.com/E4epDDThr3 — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 18, 2026 Source: CBS Mornings/X Porsha Williams appeared on 'CBS Mornings' on September 18.

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Porsha Williams Considered Having Another Child Before Health Scare

Source: CBS Mornings/X Porsha Williams explained the medical emergency began after she began 'fantasizing about having another child.'

The health emergency happened in May after the Bravo star revealed that she began "fantasizing about having another child." Williams is already a mom to her daughter, Pilar, whom she welcomed in 2019. To satisfy her curiosity, Williams accompanied a friend who wanted to freeze their eggs to a fertility clinic. "I said, let me hop on the table; it's my fertility doctor, I'm pretty familiar with her ... and when she started doing the exam, she went silent," she recalled.

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Doctors Found 21 Fibroids

Source: CBS Mornings/X Porsha Williams said doctors were 'shocked' to find 21 fibroids in her uterus.

After being referred to a fertility specialist who was in "shock" at the number of fibroids in her uterus, the RHOA star was sent "straight to get an MRI," and her partial hysterectomy was scheduled within the next two weeks. Williams explained that doctors found 21 fibroids, describing one the size of a cantaloupe. A fibroid is a non-cancerous tumor made of muscle and fibrous tissue that develops in or on the wall of the uterus, per the Mayo Clinic. "I had symptoms but, you know, I'm 45 years old, and I'm thinking, oh, maybe perimenopause," Williams recalled, describing a long menstrual cycle, migraines and fatigue.

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Porsha Williams Dealt With Fibroids in Her 20s

Source: MEGA Porsha Williams recalled a doctor finding a fibroid in her uterus in her late 20s.

Williams has struggled with uterine fibroids since her diagnosis in her late 20s while trying to start a family. "I had never really heard of them or thought of them," she explained. "And then I went to the doctor and I was pregnant, and that made her, again, do more checkups. She said, 'There's a fibroid there.'" The doctor determined that the fibroid would likely degenerate during the pregnancy. However, by four months, the reality TV star said the fibroid had outgrown the baby, leading to a miscarriage.

'Stop Diagnosing Ourselves'

Source: MEGA Porsha Williams urged fans to 'advocate' for themselves.