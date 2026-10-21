'Power Rangers' Star Amy Jo Johnson Speaks Out After Plane Carrying Her and Donnie Wahlberg Skids Off Runway: 'Happy to Be Alive'
Oct. 21 2026, Published 1:31 p.m. ET
Amy Jo Johnson, best known for playing the beloved Pink Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, revealed she was among the passengers involved in a frightening private plane incident alongside Donnie Wahlberg in Las Vegas.
The actress, 56, took to Instagram to reveal that what began as a fun-filled weekend watching Wahlberg perform with New Kids on the Block ended in a terrifying ordeal.
"And I’m grateful and very happy to be alive!" she wrote.
Johnson's revelation came after the Boston Blue star shared his own update on social media, explaining that his private plane had skidded off the runway during takeoff on October 18.
'It Was an Eventful Weekend'
Johnson reflected on the terrifying ordeal in an Instagram post featuring photos from the New Kids on the Block concert, along with images of the aircraft following the incident.
"It was an eventful weekend. That’s for sure," she captioned the post. "Watching the incredible @donniewahlberg and his mates crush it in their last show in Vegas. And then surviving a very hairy plane situation. But we did."
One of the photos showed the boy band standing on the airport tarmac, while others captured the aftermath of the frightening incident, giving fans a glimpse into how the weekend took an unexpected turn.
Fans and fellow celebrities quickly flooded the comments section with messages of relief that everyone was safe.
Among them was Johnson's former Power Rangers costar David Yost, who wrote, "Absolutely insane... so happy you all are ok!!!"
Wahlberg Credited the Pilot With Saving Lives
Wahlberg, 57, had previously addressed the frightening incident on social media, sharing an Instagram video in which he recounted what happened and praised the pilots for their quick actions.
"We were taking off and didn't get up in the air and ran out of runway," the Very Scary People star explained. "I'm just going to tell you these pilots saved our lives."
Wahlberg also revealed that the aircraft narrowly avoided heavy airport vehicles and equipment before crashing into a perimeter fence.
Despite the terrifying ordeal, the actor appeared to be in good spirits, revealing in a recent Instagram Story that he was "back at work" and feeling "grateful."
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What Happened at the Las Vegas Airport?
The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on October 18 at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, as Wahlberg's private jet, a Dassault Falcon 50, was preparing to depart for Toronto, Canada.
The pilot reportedly aborted takeoff, but the aircraft skidded off the runway and crashed into a perimeter fence.
Eight people were reportedly on board, including Wahlberg, Johnson, members of their team and friends. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Airport officials temporarily closed two runways to assess the situation and ensure the area was safe, disrupting other arrivals and departures. The restrictions were lifted later that afternoon.
Johnson Had Been Celebrating New Kids on the Block's Las Vegas Residency
Before the frightening plane incident, Johnson had traveled to Las Vegas to watch Wahlberg perform with New Kids on the Block as the group wrapped up its first Las Vegas residency, The Right Stuff. The boy band's final show took place on October 17 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.
Formed in 1984, New Kids on the Block has maintained a loyal fan base for decades. Wahlberg has also balanced his music career with acting, appearing in popular shows such as Blue Bloods, Boomtown and Band of Brothers.