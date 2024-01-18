Home > News NEWS The Power of 'No,’ How This 70-Year-Old Coach Is Transforming Professionals Around the Globe

Dr. Catherine Baudino is a highly respected award-winning mindset and executive coach, a Woman of Influence for Cancer Research, and she really wants you to find your happiness. Imposter Syndrome is a major issue in the world. In the UK, a recent studyshowed an increase in Google searches for “imposter syndrome” rose by 511% in just five years. Another study fromNerd Walletshowed that over 75% of business owners and career professionals suffer from imposter syndrome - the idea that they aren’t qualified for their position. That’s where Dr. Catherine Baudino comes into FACE Imposter Syndrome®.

Dr. Catherine Baudino is an experienced and well-recognised member of the National Council of Integrative Psychotherapists (NCIP) and an ICF-qualified coach. She has a significant career in helping individuals overcome personal challenges like Imposter Syndrome, establishing a Positive Mindset, and Setting Boundaries. Her unique journey, transitioning from Academia to the Commercial and Corporate world, where she notably broke the glass ceiling in 1987, gives her broad international expertise that she shares through her coaching. Dr. Catherine also was featured on the BBC and won the Money Programme (the precursor to the Apprentice show many know today). She effectively uses her wealth of experience, wisdom, empathy, and compassion to guide individuals toward personal and professional growth. Here are Dr. Catherine Baudino's tips for success.

Tip #1: Never Give Up Dr. Baudino's coaching journey began at the pinnacle of her career. Serving as the first European business director for Nasdaq and then later launching her own solar installation company based in Italy, she was on top of the world. However, everything came crashing down. Following the news of her parents needing full-time care, she faced a difficult decision. “I had to give it all up.” As an only child, she stepped down from her business and her career to take care of her parents. “It was rather soul-sucking. To give up everything at the height of my career.” However, life would reward her for her sacrifice. After several years of caring for her parents, she, rather accidentally, fell into a new career. “I found myself helping my friend’s children as they finished university and prepared for a professional career.” That quickly developed into a fully built coaching business where she shares both the knowledge and expertise she has gained as a highly successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. And there lies her first lesson, never give up and keep chasing your dreams.

Tip #2 Define Success For Yourself In one sense, Dr. Catherine has lived multiple lives. Preceding her success in the corporate industry, she had already established her presence in academia earning a Ph.D. in Comparative Literature from UCL at the age of twenty-three. Followed by an illustrious career in business and an equally impressive career as a business coach and mentor, she has found success in many different fields, but she views them all as part of her journey. “When you look at me, it’s like a triangle. The base being Academia and the sides business and coaching.” She credits her widespread success to one simple statement “Teddy Roosevelt said ‘Comparison is the killer of joy.’” With this thought in mind, she offers to help answer one simple question for her mentees. What does success look like for you? Without a clear answer to this question, Dr. Catherine recognises that imposter syndrome can sneak in. “It’s too easy to get caught up in others' success.” By defining your success clearly, it’s easier to track your success and stay content.

Tip #3 Believe in Yourself This piece of advice may seem clichéd, but Dr. Catherine’s mentality takes it in a slightly different direction. Yes, she wants to instill self-worth and self-love in her clients, or as she puts it, “I want all my clients to flick their hair like Jane Fonda [from the L’Oreal adverts] and say because I’m worth it.” This self-worth will lead you to create powerful boundaries and learn to tell people no. “I am very careful to take care of myself. Whether it’s a holiday, giving myself time, or simply saying no…” Dr. Catherine believes, you owe it to the people you serve to create boundaries. By doing this, it helps you serve them better. “There’s a misconception that boundaries are a form of control. In fact, it is a form of self-preservation and self-worth.”

In Summary: Dr. Catherine Baudino is an award-winning mindset and executive coach, mentor, and woman of influence. With a background in international business and entrepreneurship, she is the perfect match for individuals looking to find more purpose and upward movement in their careers. The simplest way to tap into her extensive experience is by visiting her website and purchasing a copy of her book, “Stepping Into My Shoes”, or you can follow her on social media for daily inspiration and to track her latest endeavors.