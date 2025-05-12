When Does 'Practical Magic 2' Come Out? Teaser Confirms Release Date
Grab your wands and mix those potions as Practical Magic 2 shows in 2026, nearly 30 years after the original movie.
Nicole Kidman confirmed to a news outlet in June 2024 she and Sandra Bullock will return to their iconic roles as Gillian and Sally Owens.
"Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this,’" she said in the interview.
While the full cast hasn’t been unveiled yet, we can only hope to see more familiar faces from the 1998 classic, which featured talents like Stockard Channing, Dianne Wiest and Aidan Quinn. And let’s not forget the mesmerizing tunes by Stevie Nicks that made the original soundtrack legendary!
According to IMDb, this enchanting follow-up dives into a "multi-generational family of witches, cursed to be loveless for centuries" who are determined to "break the spell by confronting dark secrets and sacrificing for each other."
On May 6, the official Warner Bros Instagram account dropped the teaser video. With an ethereal voiceover from Bullock and Kidman, they chant, "Tooth of wolf and morning dew / something old and something new / let the spell begin to mix."
Of course, fans were excited to see the actress reunite. One enthusiastic Instagram user shouted, "I just SCREAMED!! This is one of my favorite movies ever!"
Another fan chimed in, "I’ve got my margarita glass & broom at the ready!!!!"
A third couldn’t hold back their excitement, stating, "The 12 year old me is excited and crying and happy!" while a fourth declared, "I’m already planning my entire 2026 Witchy Season around this!"
And one thrilled fan simply gushed, "I’m literally crying now. SANDRA BULLOCK coming back to the film industry with the most POWERFUL NICOLE KIDMAN. this is the best news of 2025."
Despite mixed reviews upon its release in the late ‘90s, Practical Magic holds a special place in both Bullock and Kidman’s hearts.
"’Hollywood’ made the movie and fully leaned into it," the Blind Side star reflected in an interview, adding: "They may have regretted it once we got eviscerated but they were brave enough to make it back then so for that I am so grateful."
Kidman echoed those sentiments, stating, "I just remember loving the film. I won’t be pulled off it if I love it. And I love it!"
Practical Magic 2 will hit theaters on September 18, 2026.