When Does 'Practical Magic 2' Come Out? Teaser Confirms Release Date

Grab your wands and mix those potions as Practical Magic 2 shows in 2026, nearly 30 years after the original movie.

Nicole Kidman confirmed to a news outlet in June 2024 she and Sandra Bullock will return to their iconic roles as Gillian and Sally Owens.

"Yes, I will be in it. And Sandy will be in it. And that’s that. There’s a lot more to tell which is why we go, ‘OK, this is kind of interesting now to be able to do this,’" she said in the interview.