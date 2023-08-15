Sandra Bullock Under Fire as Social Media Demands She Hand Over Her 'Blind Side' Oscar After Michael Oher Scandal: 'She Doesn't Deserve That'

"So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories. The parents blocked $300 in earnings ... from him ... and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW!" one Twitter user penned, while a second added, "Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she doesn't deserve that s---."

Another concerned user thought the trophy should now go to someone else who was nominated for Best Actress the same year. "If the Michael Oher allegations are true, then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for Precious."