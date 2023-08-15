Sandra Bullock Under Fire as Social Media Demands She Hand Over Her 'Blind Side' Oscar After Michael Oher Scandal: 'She Doesn't Deserve That'
Sandra Bullock is unfairly being put in the hot seat.
In the wake of Michael Oher's bombshell lawsuit against the Tuohy family — whose story was portrayed in 2009's The Blind Side — social media decided the Hollywood actress who played matriarch Leigh Anne Tuohy should relinquish the Oscar she earned for the role.
"So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories. The parents blocked $300 in earnings ... from him ... and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW!" one Twitter user penned, while a second added, "Sandra Bullock should give her Oscar back. She knows she doesn't deserve that s---."
Another concerned user thought the trophy should now go to someone else who was nominated for Best Actress the same year. "If the Michael Oher allegations are true, then we have to go AND TAKE THE OSCAR back from Sandra Bullock and give it to Gabourey Sidibe for Precious."
Despite the calls to yank her award, others noted how ridiculous the request sounded. "Not y'all calling for Sandra Bullock's Oscar to be revoked. It ain't her fault the real-life people were exploitative scammers and thieves," one person said, while another pointed out, "You know Sandra Bullock deserved her Oscar because she acted so well, she made the Tuohy family likeable."
Another noted how nasty the criticism towards Bullock was — especially after her longtime boyfriend Bryan Randall's recent passing earlier this month. "Sandra Bullock has proven time and again how good she is, and she just lost her partner to ALS," one fan mentioned.
As OK! previously reported, the former NFL star filed a lawsuit against the family alleging he recently discovered he was never legally adopted by Leigh Anne and her husband, Sean Tuohy, but rather put under a conservatorship for them to make more money off of his story. The Tuohys have denied this was the case.