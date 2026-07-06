Pregnant Adult Star Bonnie Blue Unveils Controversial 'Milk Me' Event in London Weeks After Golden Shower Baby Shower
July 6 2026, Published 4:14 p.m. ET
Bonnie Blue is once again making headlines after unveiling another controversial public stunt while expecting her first child.
The 26-year-old OnlyFans creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, announced plans for a new London event dubbed "Milk Me" just weeks after sparking outrage with her explicit "golden shower baby shower."
Bonnie Blue Reveals Latest X-Rated Event
Blue promoted the event across social media, writing, per The Tab: "My next event, 4th July, in London (you know where). Meet me, milk me, and cover me in c--. See you soon, boys."
In accompanying videos, she encouraged attendees to "drain" and "use" her, adding: "Yes, I'm doing all of this while pregnant."
The influencer also distributed an online registration form requiring prospective attendees to provide their name, date of birth, email address and matching photo identification before receiving a consent form.
"I will not stop until I've taken every guy and every inch that's in my queue," she added in another social media post.
She Confirmed Her Pregnancy Before Controversial Baby Shower
Blue confirmed in late May that she is expecting her first child, though she declined to reveal the identity of the baby's father.
"Pregnancy is hard, but apart from that, I am all good," she said at the time. "Well, a lot of gagging – a different type of gagging. That is frustrating."
During the same interview, she teased what would become one of her most controversial stunts to date.
"Well, most pregnant people have a baby shower. Instead, I'm going to have a golden shower on Saturday," she said. "It is exactly what you think it is. I'll be inviting the public to come and urinate on me and have s-- with me."
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'Golden Shower Baby Shower'
The explicit event reportedly attracted more than 100 participants and quickly ignited criticism across social media.
Blue defended the stunt following the backlash, saying, per the outlet: "I'm a feminist, and I'm all about my body, my choice. So, my choice today is to let strangers urinate all over my pregnant body."
Bonnie Blue Shows No Signs of Slowing Down
Ahead of the latest event, Blue's recognizable promotional van, often referred to online as the "Bonnie Blue Bang Bus," was spotted around London as anticipation built among fans.
The latest stunt comes months after the adult content creator claimed she was expecting her first child following what she described as a "breeding mission," during which she said she had unprotected s-- with 400 men.
When asked whether she had a message for those involved, Blue simply replied: "Good luck, I guess."